INDEPENDENCE – Reservations for the Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) Friday night dinner theater presentation of “First Kisses-A Play in Two Acts” are due today, Wednesday, September 25. Tickets may be purchased from cast members or online at www.eventbrite.com.
Show times are:
- Friday, September 27, at 6:30 p.m. ($27.50 each, includes admission and dinner courtesy of BBQ4U)
- Sunday, September 29, at 2 p.m. ($15 each, seats available online or at the door)
- Sunday, September 29, at 6 p.m. ($15 each, seats available online or at the door)
The venue for the play is First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, in Independence.
For more information, visit the Independence Area Community Theater Facebook page.