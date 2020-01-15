INDEPENDENCE – Are you looking for something fun and different to do on Valentine’s Day this year? Would you have been a rebel in the Roaring 20s and the days of Prohibition a century ago? Climbing the elite social ladder of local society despite “no booze?”
The Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) is hosting “Jazz Age Jeopardy,” a murder mystery dinner fundraising event to offset plans for their production of “Oliver!” later this year.
Bring your sweetheart or bring yourself, and join the party taking place on Valentine’ s Day, 1920, in the first month after the national law of Prohibition took effect.
“Jazz Age Jeopardy” by Melissa Buchanan is a murder mystery party wherein the guests will take on the roles of staff, entertainers, and guests at a private party held at a jazz club in 1920s New York City and play those character roles throughout the course of the event. At some point during the evening, one of the guests will be “killed” by one of the other participants, and the remainder of the evening will be spent piecing together clues in an attempt to determine who the murderer is.
Help us figure out “Who Dunnit?” while enjoying a nice social hour, a delicious pasta dinner with salad and dessert, and carafes of wine stockpiled at each table by a local entrepreneurial Prohibition Era family for occasions such as this. (Rumor has it there might be access to some good Prohibition-era hooch as well.)
The “Jazz Age Jeopardy” Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted on Friday, February 14, at VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE, Independence. There will be a social hour starting at 6 p.m. with dinner and mayhem beginning at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating only! Tickets are $40 per person (includes dinner, hooch, and a 1920s speakeasy atmosphere and attitude). Attendees to the party are encouraged to dress the part! (Think flapper attire, vests, and spats, etc. Practice up on the Charleston!)
Tickets are available from IACT Players, online at www.Eventbrite.com: “Independence Area Community Theater” or by phone 641-228-0102.
“Oliver!” Information
Auditions for “Oliver!” will be held on Wednesday, March 4, and Sunday, March 8. Watch the Independence Area Community Theater Facebook page for further information.
There will be a wide range of parts – from children to adults.
“This is a really big show and big cast with fabulous music!” said Kate Miller, IACT executive board member. “It will be performed in early June at the Independence Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.”
Don’t want to be on stage? IACT is always looking for more helpers backstage. Watch Facebook for more details and messages.