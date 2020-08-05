The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have issued general as well as sport-specific guidance for the fall sports season.
Overarching themes in the guidance are promoting six feet of space between individuals in all areas of athletic activities and frequent sanitizing of hands and equipment.
“Student-athletes should be encouraged to frequently sanitize their hands before, during, and after practice and competition,” the guidance says. “Non-touch hand sanitizers may be used. Student-athletes should have their own personal hand sanitizer.”
All equipment shared by student-athletes should be sanitized before and after all practices and competition, and that includes locker rooms, which are no longer to be used to store equipment or clothing.
“Locker rooms should not be used as a storage area for clothing and/or equipment,” the guidance says.
Locker rooms should be sanitized every day and after use by each and every group. All school-issued and personal clothing, equipment, and other items should be taken home following practices and competition.
Although people should maintain six feet of distance from each other – which might require rotating use of the locker rooms – masks are strongly recommended.
“A record of individuals in each rotation should be kept to facilitate contact-tracing if necessary,” the guidance says.
Also, towels should not be shared.
Whether to participate in fall sports is up to each school district, but those opting out should inform the IHSAA or IGHSAU by Aug. 17. Schools that opt out of a sport can make sharing agreements with other schools.
Students in a district that drops a sport can open enroll in another district and be eligible to participate in that sport. However, those students would be ineligible for varsity competition in all sports which their home district offers.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is developing guidance for county health departments and schools regarding protocols when a student reports COVID-19 symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test result, or contact with a person with a positive COVID-19 test result. Each school should have a point person that such reports go to and each school should develop a communication plan to notify relevant persons when contact-tracing indicates the need to, the IHSAA and IGHSAU guidance says.
It also says, schools should implement health screening for practices and games similar to methods used during baseball and softball seasons. Self-screening and reporting to the school representative is permissible. Any individual reporting symptoms and/or a temperature of 100.4F or higher should be isolated until they can safely transport home.
Some of the other guidance given includes:
• During games or meets, home teams must provide administrative supervision (not the coach) at games and meets to assure compliance with coronavirus mitigation guidelines, including from the state and federal governments.
• All sports physicals signed on or after July 1, 2019, are good through December 2020, as per the amendment issued by Governor Kim Reynolds on June 25.
• Each individual student-athlete should have their own water container. If a hydration station (e.g. ,cooler) is provided, individuals must sanitize their hands prior to using the hydration station. An alternative practice is to assign one person to fill water bottles and that person should wear a mask and protective gloves. Host schools may provide a water source for visitors, but visitors should bring their own hydration station (cooler).
• Spectators should use six feet social distancing. Families may sit or stand together but should social distance from others. Frequent reminders should be made via public address.
• Schools may require spectators to wear masks.
• If concession stands are open, patrons should practice six feet of social distancing.