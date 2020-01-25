INDEPENDENCE – The annual Heartland Acres ice fishing derby and Lions Club brunch has been set for Sunday, February 16. For the fifth year, the Independence Lions Club will be serving brunch from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Brunch tickets for adults are $7 now or $9 at the door; children ages five to 10 are $5 now or $5 at the door; children under five eat for free. The first 36 adult ladies attending will receive a carnation.
One hundred percent of all profits will be donated to local, state, and international humanitarian projects.
The ice fishing event will include the harvest of several species including largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie. The public is invited to come out and watch the ice fishing derby and stop in the Event Center for brunch.
The ice fishing derby starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. Entry information will be announced soon.