Ice Queen and Snow Princess

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Attention, all princes and princesses! In honor of the release of the Frozen 2 movie, Starlight Cinema is hosting an Ice Queen and Snow Princess on Saturday, November 23, between shows. They will be there from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Don’t forget your camera for a photo! Maybe dress in a royal costume.

Visit the Independence Starlight Cinema on Facebook and share the Frozen 2 Party event to be entered into a drawing to win two free passes to the Frozen 2 party!

Showtimes for opening week starting Thursday, November 21, are:

• Thursday – 7 p.m. premiere

• Friday – 4:15, 6:45, and 9 p.m.

• Saturday — 1:45, Princess Party 2:30 to 4, 4:15, 6:45, and 9 p.m.

• Sunday – 1:45, 4:15, and 6:45 p.m.

• Closed Monday and Tuesday

• Wednesday – 6:45 p.m.

Watch for Starlight Cinema showtime ads in the Bulletin Journal and Shopper’s Reminder.