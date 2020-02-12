INDEPENDENCE – Teams for the annual Heartland Acres ice fishing derby will be pleased to learn there are 10 inches of ice now and it should be steady for this weekend.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, February 16, with the Lions Club brunch and derby registration in the Event Center. The ice fishing starts at 9 a.m. on Swan Lake. Both events culminate at 12 p.m.
This is the fifth year for the Independence Lions Club brunch. Tickets for adults are $7 each now or $9 at the door; tickets for children ages five to 10 are $5 now or $5 at the door; children under five eat for free. The first 36 adult ladies attending will receive a carnation.
One hundred percent of all profits will be donated to local, state, and international humanitarian projects.
The ice fishing derby will include the harvest of several species, including largemouth bass, bluegill, and crappie. The public is invited to come out for brunch and stay to watch the ice fishing derby.
Registration information and a form are on the Heartland Acres Agribition Center Facebook page. Please direct any questions regarding the tournament to Travis Schellhorn at 319-231-3033, Brian Bell at 319-327-4723, or events@heartlandacresusa.com.