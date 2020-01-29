INDEPENDENCE – The January 20, 2020, meeting of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education featured reports from internal and external constituencies.
Presentations
Josh Johnson, regional administrator from Central Rivers Area Education Agency, was on hand to give a presentation called “Portrait of a Graduate.” This is a multi-step process that engages stakeholders to create a picture of what a future-ready graduate should look like upon earning their diploma. The program is already in place in place within school districts such as Charles City, Cedar Rapids, and Van Meter.
Director of School Improvement Erin Burmeister and the ICSD’s six instructional coaches – Michael Doyle, Erin Rosburg, Joel Dinger, Lori Kurt, Kay Reidy, and Angie Bonefas – talked about the Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) program and the progress they’ve seen in the last three years. Their work include classroom observations and workshops to guide new teachers and teachers new to the district in order to provide the district’s students with an outstanding educational experience.
Comments
Among the comments from the board was Director Sornson saying 15 to 20 more judges are needed for the FFA Review Night on Wednesday, February 5. These judges will serve on a panel with two other judges. Instructions will be provided to all before judging begins.
Superintendent Reiter indicated that the calendar committee will meet on Monday, January 27; the group has had some productive discussions so far. Reiter also noted that the renewal of the Revenue Purpose Statement will be on the March Ballot, and work continues with HSR Architects regarding a few updates to school facilities.
Reiter recently attended a meeting at Hawkeye Community College and met that institution’s new president, who indicated they are working with the state universities [University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa] to standardize their curriculum when it comes to community college students who transfer to a four-year school to continue their education.
Reiter continues to monitor weather conditions – and take a number of factors into consideration – when deciding whether to delay classes or close for the day.
Policies Approved/Final Readings
- Local – State – Federal – Miscellaneous Revenue
- Sale of Bonds
- Gifts – Grants – Bequests
- Student Activities Fund
- Post-Issuance Compliance for Tax-Exempt Obligations
- Purchasing – Bidding and suspension and Debarment of Vendors and Contractors Procedure
- Requisitions and Purchase Orders
- Receiving Goods and Services
- Payment for Goods and Services
- Unpaid Warrants
- Pay Deductions and Pay Deduction Regulation
- Secretary/Treasurer’s Reports
- Secretary/Treasurer’s Annual Report
- Publication of Financial Reports
- Audit
- Internal Controls and Internal Controls Procedures
- Care, Maintenance and Disposal of School District Records
- Insurance Program
- Insurance Report
- School Nutrition Program
- Free or Reduced Priced Meals Eligibility
- Vending Machines
- Meal Charges
- Records and Reports
- Student School Transportation Eligibility
- Student Conduct on School Transportation, Conduct on School Transportation Regulation, and Use of Video Cameras on School Buses Regulation
- Student Transportation for Extracurricular Activities
- Transportation Equipment
- School Vehicle Routes
- Discretionary Stops by School Vehicles
- Summer School Program Transportation Service
- Transportation of Nonresident and Nonpublic School Students
- Transportation of Nonschool Groups
- School Bus Safety Instruction
- Transportation in Inclement Weather
- District Vehicle Idling and District Vehicle Idling Regulation
Approval of New Hires
- Brianne Weber – East Elementary, 5.5-hour special ed para
- Leah Zweigle – West Elementary, 3.0-hour dishwasher/food service worker
New Business
The board unanimously approved the following:
- Modified Supplemental Amount (MSA) application (for at-risk dropout prevention)
- Proposed Hawkeye Community college courses for 2020-21
- Application and agreement to join the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Agreement
- Board resolution to join the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool
- Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission natural gas program participation agreement
- IAHSAA and IGHSAU classification equity resolution
- Contract with MySchoolBucks