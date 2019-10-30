INDEPENDENCE – The independence Community School District (ICSD) held a work session at 5 p.m. on October 21 – one hour prior to the regular board meeting to tour West Elementary and discuss facilities planning. The metal building at West has had some issues lately.
In addition to board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Brian Eddy, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble, and Superintendent Russell Reiter and Board Secretary Laura Morine, those attending included school board candidates Beth Hilliard, Heather Hupke, Matt O’Loughlin, and Gary Waters.
Following the tour, the group went to the administration office to look at the original drawings from HSR for expansions to West Elementary and to the junior/senior high school.
The work session ended at 5:50 p.m. with no action taken.
Regular Board Meeting
Following approval of the minutes of the September 16 regular meeting and the special meetings on September 23 and October 7, the board held a second reading and approved a number of policies:
• Board of Directors’ Conflict of Interest
• Vice President
• Communication Channels
• Attendance Center Assignment
• Good Conduct Policy
• Basic Instruction Program
• Fiscal Year
• Depository of Funds
• Classification of Accounts
• Transfer of Funds
• Financial Records
• Governmental Accounting Practices
• Cash in School Buildings and Gate Receipts
• Budget Planning
• Spending Plan
• Recommended Solvency Ratio
In personnel matters, the board approved the following:
Resignations
• Jackie Heinz, dance team
• Stacey Jenkins, JSH 6.0-hour food service worker
• Cindy Michels, East Elementary 5.75-hour media para
Transfers/Reassignments
• Charles Bare, .5 FTE robotics sponsor to 1.0 FTE robotics sponsor
• Melissa Peyton, East Elementary 7.5-hour special ed para to East Elementary 5.5-hour media para and 2.0 special ed para
• Jordon Pilcher, assistant softball coach to head softball coach
New Hires (pending background checks)
• Kathleen Carter, East Elementary 5.5-hour special ed para
• Dean Krempges, part-time buildings and grounds/general maintenance
• Todd Lamphier, head bowling coach
Financial reports, reviewed by Director Sornson, were approved, 4-0 (Eddy abstaining).
Comments
Director Hansen expressed excitement for the undefeated football team. She had also attended the some of the cross country meets. Independence will host the district All-State band and chorus tryouts [October 26] and they still need volunteers. Approximately 1,200 students will be trying out.
Director Smith reminded the board that we will also be hosting the district cross country meet on October 24.
Superintendent Reiter indicated that certified enrollment is being worked on and, preliminarily, it looks like the enrollment will be very similar to last year. The state changed the process, and many schools are having issues with certified enrollment. Reiter also reminded the board that a legislative delegate will be needed for the school board convention in November. An electric car charging station has been installed at the high school and another is being installed between East Elementary and West Elementary. The district did not receive the large mental health grant previously discussed, but will continue to look for different sources of mental health funding.
Presentations
New teachers were introduced by John Howard, principal at the jr./sr. high school:
• Matt Miller, social studies
• Sarah Quist, language arts
• Aja Baskerville, vocal
• Jenna Cooksley, Spanish
• Hilary Peyton, media specialist
• Nancy Scheel, special ed
• Bridget Krempges, special ed
Report on China Trip
Superintendent Reiter reported on his trip to the 5th Annual Conference of Global K-12 Education Research Association in Shijiazhuang, China. He was invited to participate in the conference at no expense to the district. The conference focused on student leadership, and 48 educators from 16 different countries were in attendance.
The Shijiazhuang school is looking to create a potential sistership with our district to build a bridge and create a relationship with their school. A typical exchange program involves approximately 20 students from China coming to the U.S. each year for seven to 10 days, spending about three of those days in our district.
In turn, we would send students for five to seven days and also provide faculty members an opportunity to work with Chinese students during the summer. The cost would be approx. $1,200 to $1,400. The board will continue to research the feasibility of this program.
Other Business
On October 14, certified school staff attended mental health professional development. The plan is to have classified personnel take this training on January 3.
The district’s technology report reiterated that the certified enrollment issues are stemming from changes at the Department of Education and that we are working through the process.
New Business
• Landscaping committee proposal – The board reviewed the proposal from Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects. Director Eddy indicated that the goal was to have a landscaping plan so that when funds are donated for landscaping, the district knows what and where to plant. The landscaping firm also looked at the health of existing landscaping.
• Appointment of Charlie McCardle, Andy Hauber, Lans Flickinger, and Gina DeBoer to a three-year term to the Mustang Foundation Board – approved 5-0.
• Catering sales agreement with Indianapolis Marriott Downtown for the November 16, 2019, band trip to Indianapolis, Indiana – approved 5-0
• Affirmative action plan (percentages need to show actual numbers) – approved 5-0.
Meeting adjourned at 6:55 p.m.