INDEPENDENCE – In a work session held on Wednesday in the district’s administration office, the Independence Community School Board met with City Manager Al Roder to discuss matters related to Tax Increment Financing (TIF).
Representing the school district at the meeting were Board Chair Eric Smith; Board Members Kim Hansen, Brian Eddy, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble; Superintendent Russell Reiter; and Board Secretary Laura Morine.
Specifically, the discussion centered on the proposed amendment to the Urban Renewal Area for street and bridge repairs that are in the original TIF area and eligible funding options for the city. The board reviewed a scenario to identify any potential impact on the school’s tax rate, because it could lead to a slight increase.
Roder shared with the board that the city’s trail project along 1st Street should be finished this week.
Board Assessment
In other business at the work session, the school board discussed the self-assessment they had taken, as well as input from the district’s administrators and program directors. The board took the assessment to: 1) find ways to improve the district on behalf of the children served here, and 2) help the members grow in their roles on the board.
No official actions were taken by the board at this work session.