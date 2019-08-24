INDEPENDENCE – A week before the 2019-20 school year is to begin, the Independence Community School (ICSD) Board of Directors acted on staffing assignments, a trip approval, salary adjustments, and other agreements during the monthly meeting held at the Administrative Office on Monday, August 19. In attendance were directors Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Brian Eddy, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble along with Superintendent Russell Reiter and Board Secretary Laura Morine.
Among the consent items on the agenda that were approved were a few staff resignations, transfers/reassignments, and new hires and the financial reports.
Comments
Comments from the board and the superintendent included:
• Gina Trimble thanked Justin Putz, Troy Butters, and the Booster Club for all the work they put into the recent golf outing. She was pleased to see so many coaches participating in the outing.
• Kim Hansen attended the marching band preview and is exciting for the season.
• Eric Smith also attended the marching band preview and is excited that Independence is one of a few Iowa marching bands that will perform at UNI on September 28. Smith will present at the all-district parents’ meeting to express the board’s support and review the chain of command for comments and complaints from parents and spectators.
• Superintendent Reiter reported that new teacher orientation started on Monday. On Wednesday, all teachers return for the school year. All the Jr./Sr. High staff will participate in a two-day training called Capturing Kids Hearts. The welcome back for all staff members was to be on Thursday, August 22, and students will start on Monday, August 26. Reiter thanked Chad O’Brien, Tom Zimmerly, and the custodial staff for all the hard work they have done over the summer to get ready for the new school year. Reiter handed out information on Tax Increment Financing (TIF) as the City of Independence is in the process of amending the urban renewal plan. That public hearing is September 9.
Presentations
Keith Donnelly gave an update on the school district’s wellness plan. He said that every school is mandated by the Department of Education to such a plan. Currently, there are 17 members on the committee, including administrators, teachers, community partners, and parents. The goals of the plan include nutrition awareness, nutrition promotion and education, and promoting student awareness.
Donnelly talked about different activities – such as rainbow eating and Iditarod exercising – and offering incentives/prizes for when participants hit their goals.
Last year, staff participation in this free program was 79%. The goal this year is to have 85% participation.
Reports/Old Business
Principal John Howard answered questions about scheduling at the Jr./Sr. High. He said the numbers are solid.
Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke talked about how McCoy, the emotional support dog that lives with his family, is adjusting to spending his days at school.
Superintendent Reiter said the addition of the bus lane at West Elementary will may it much safer for children as they are dropped off and picked up at school. The discussion turned to the advent of seatbelts being added to school buses and the impact that will have on bus routes. Currently, a single bus seat can accommodate three children. Buses equipped with seatbelts come with two belts per seat, changing the capacity of the bus.
The board will schedule a work session in October or November to discuss staffing and curriculum subjects.
New Business
The board approved the following:
• Agreement with Buchanan County Health Center for Sports Injury Coverage through July 31, 2020
• Independence High School music department trip to Florida in December 2020
• Architectural landscaping agreement
• Salary adjustments
A motion failed 0-5 regarding a memorandum of agreement with Buchanan County/Iowa State University Extension Service through August 2021. Superintendent Reiter will request a local representative to do a presentation at next month’s meeting.
The board also discussed the results of the self-assessment tests they recently completed. Superintendent Reiter will be contacting the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) regarding professional development opportunities for the current members and potential candidates.
Work Session
The board decided to hold a work session in October or November to go over matters related to curriculum and staffing numbers.