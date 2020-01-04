INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) is preparing for winter transportation needs by recently announcing plans should gravel roads become unsafe or impassable.
According to a 2019/2020 Hard Surface Routes news release, they will be picking up and dropping off students at the intersections of gravel and paved roads. Students living on a paved road and currently use “busing a.m. and p.m.” should be aware that pick-up and drop-off times may have changed.
Bus routes/drivers, intersections, and approximate times are available online from the district’s home page, www.independence.k12.ia.us (“Hard Surface Bus Routes” link under Announcements), or via the Independence Community School District Facebook page.
According to the news release:
“If you plan on riding from one of the available stops, you will need to be there at least five minutes before to make sure that we don’t hold up traffic on the roads.
“For safety reasons we will not be letting students off at an intersection if there isn’t someone there to pick up the student. They will be brought back to school and you will need to pick them up.
“If hard-surface routes are used in the morning, they will run in the afternoon.
“Hard-surface bus routes also apply to the preschool take-home and pick-up.
“If you have any questions, please call the bus garage at 319-334-7435.”
The school district is also looking for substitute bus and van drivers.
“Bus drivers take their job seriously,” commented Transportation Director Kim Chesmore in a previous bus safety story. “They are someone kids may see almost every day for several years. The job can be very fulfilling.”
To become a bus driver, you have to possess a Class B Driver’s License with endorsements for air brakes, passengers, and an ‘S’ (for school) endorsement. It requires passing an 18-hour online class and a DOT physical. Every year the drivers also attend a three-hour class for a refresher and to learn about new regulations and other information.
“You also have to like kids,” added Chesmore.
A background check and a pre-employment drug test is also required. To apply, contact the administration office or visit www.independence.k12.ia.us/employment-opportunities online.