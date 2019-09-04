BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Iowa Association of School Boards and Independence Community School District urge community members passionate about education to consider running in the November 5 school board election. Public schools need strong leadership and governance to ensure a bright future for all children and communities across the state.
Strong leadership is critical to moving education forward in our state. School board members play significant roles in their communities – they must have leadership, vision, and dedication. They are charged with accountability for student learning, determining educational goals, setting policy, overseeing school finances, and more.
School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay. Experienced school board members say the rewards of service lie in meeting the needs of children and communities.
“I have found that serving on the school board is a rewarding responsibility,” said Independence Community School Board President Eric Smith. “I get to work with the other board members, the administrators, and the staff to continuously improve student achievement while maximizing the resources available through state and local sources. We are very fortunate to have a local community that donates time and money to do even more for our students.”
The Independence Community School District has three seats up for election on November 5. The three seats cover all areas of the school district. While a person must reside in a specific area to run for that seat, all residents of the school district vote on all three directors individually. For example, residents of Brandon and Rowley will vote for director candidates for the north portion of the school district and the Independence area in addition to the candidate for the area covering Brandon and Rowley.
Nominations for open seats can be filed with the ICSD board secretary between August 26 and September 19. See all key dates and deadlines at www.ia-sb.org/getonboard. To learn which director district covers the area of your residence, visit the Iowa Secretary of State website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/maps/schdist.html.
Nomination papers for school board seats are available from the board secretary at the ICSD Administration Office located at 1207 1st Street West, Independence. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and through the Iowa Secretary of State website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/schoolelections.html. For seats on the ICSD board, candidates must obtain the signatures of 50 electors.
For information on rewards of board service, campaign finance disclosure law, conflict of interest, key dates, and candidate education, visit www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.