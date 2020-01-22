INDEPENDENCE – As a teacher and administrator with more than 30 years of experience, Russell Reiter, superintendent of the Independence Community School District (ICSD), strives to prepare students in his charge with the educational experiences they need to be successful and productive adults – whatever vocation or career they may choose.
This endeavor has taken him places where few in his shoes have gone before – to the heart of China – thanks to the Global K-12 Education Research Association (K-12 GERA). K-12 GERA, established in 2014 in Shijiazhuang, China, is under the lead of the Shijiazhuang Foreign Language Education Group, in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China. Prior to becoming Independence’s superintendent in 2018, Reiter held that post in Oskaloosa. While there, he made connections that led him to be part of the initial development and bylaws of K-12 GERA.
“Musco Lighting’s corporate headquarters are in Oskaloosa. I met Joe Crookham, co-owner of the corporation. The company’s overseas manufacturing operation in China has sales in 40 Asian markets.” In a roundabout way, this brought him into contact with the Chinese education system.
Part of Shijiazhuang Foreign Language Education Group is the Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School. According to Reiter, the language school was built in 1994 following the great Chinese reforms to open up the country to the rest of the world. The organization/school pays all expenses for people like Reiter to attend the annual conference and talk about what their respective schools are doing.
The conference features one general topic or theme per year. Approximately 50 speakers [educators from countries around the world] are allowed about 20 minutes each to talk about their school district or classroom. Eighteen to 20 countries are represented.
“Chinese schools want to learn from the rest of the world. They are looking for innovative, creating teaching methods. They’re trying to keep up with us, but they’re way behind.” Reiter said. “This conference and organization offer a way to break down barriers and let people get to know one another.”
From Reiter’s firsthand experience – he’s attended four or five of these conferences [the most recent one in November 2019] – the Chinese are a proud people. And they obey their government. “But they’re closed off. There’s lots of censorship. Google isn’t allowed, though they have their own [limited] form if it. The modernization of China is incredible. They are bringing workers in from the countryside and building 35-story high-rises by the thousands.”
Sister Schools
Over the years, Reiter has developed a friendship with the school’s principal, a woman named Pei Hongxia. Through a sister school agreement, she brought a group of students to visit Oskaloosa in 2014. The Chinese adults on the trip found the American students to be very well-behaved. One negative of the one-child policy in China, Reiter said, is it has produced some “spoiled kids. Parents give that only child everything, and that creates a behavior problem.”
Reiter later sent a dozen or so Oskaloosa teachers representing a variety of subjects to China in the summer for a two-week learning experience of their own. He hopes Pei will be coming to Independence with another group [of 10- to-13-year-olds] next year. And perhaps some U.S. kids will get the opportunity to visit Shijiazhuang someday.
The education that visiting Chinese students get when they visit the U.S. goes way beyond the classroom. In Iowa, where agriculture is a major industry, things like trips to an ag equipment dealer make a huge impact on these kids. In China, a farm might consist of one or two acres. The scale of farming practiced here is beyond their comprehension.
“Pei’s school in China has about 1,000 kids per class, all on-site. There is no distance learning,” he said. For better access to education, “The rural schools board children in grades 3 through 6.”
“Best of the Best”
The K-12 school in Shijiazhuang features the “best of the best” among Chinese students. While the school is subsidized by the Chinese government, parents do foot some of the bill. The curriculum includes Chinese art, dance, music, and history as well as a number of foreign languages. There are options to study as many as five. English and Russian are by far the most popular.
“I hope to go to the conference again in October with another [ICSD] administrator and sign a sister school agreement for the 2020-21 school year and beyond,” Reiter said.
While there is a large number of sister school programs established around the world, there are just four or five so far in Iowa – in districts like West Des Moines, Oskaloosa, Muscatine, and Osceola. Despite the small number so far, Iowa is a focus for K-12 GERA. This is due, in part, to the long-time friendship between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Ambassador to China/Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.
Their relationship began back in the 1980s when Xi was part of an ag delegation to the Hawkeye state and Branstad was governor. The connection has remained strong between the two men. Reiter said Xi has ties to Hebei, where he was previously governor, as well as a former mayor of Shijiazhuang.
Despite the worldwide reach of the annual conference, there is familiarity for Reiter, two. I’ve developed relationships with educators and administrators from around the world – a core of four or five people from Finland, Norway, Italy; three or four Chinese; and six to 10 Americans from Wisconsin, Arizona, Ohio, Illinois, and Iowa.”
He’s also seen at the conference Ambassador Branstad, former Iowa Governor and First Lady Tom and Christie Vilsack, [former Iowa Department of Education Director] Ryan Wise, representatives from Drake University, and others.
Learning Experience
The trips are an education in another culture for Reiter, too. Among the historical and cultural places of interest he’s visited there are the Great Wall and the Forbidden City.
For Reiter, the conferences, the Oskaloosa sister school relationship, and the friendships made have been a learning experience. “It’s about opening avenues for our kids and theirs to learn about each other. K-12 GERA is developing relationships around the world to improve China’s education. It helps all of us discover a greater appreciation for our way of life compared to the rest of the world. This is a great opportunity for our district to learn from the Chinese people and culture and, educationally speaking, learn a lot about the world.”