INDEPENDENCE – To comply with the Iowa Legislature’s extension of the Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Tax, each school district in the state must revise its existing Revenue Purpose Statement through a vote of the public by a simple majority. The Independence Community School District will put this matter on the ballot in a special election to be held on Tuesday, March 3.
According to ICSD Superintendent Russell Reiter, most schools around the state started the RPS reapproval process last fall, or will do so this spring.
“We will continue to utilize the SAVE fund for bond payments, making infrastructure improvements, improving our transportation fleet, and other legal issues,” Reiter said.
During the 2019 legislative session, the SAVE Tax was extended through January 1, 2051.
The following resolution was approved at the December meeting of the ICSD board of education, setting up the March ballot to reapprove the district’s RPS:
- Resolution Approving Revenue Purpose Statement, Ordering an Election on a Revenue Purpose Statement to Authorize Expenditures. From Revenue Received From the State Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund, and Ordering the Publication of a Notice of Election.
Updates to ICSD’s RPS include recommendations from the district’s legal counsel based on changes to the Iowa Code.
The italicized sections reflect the changes to the ICSD RPS.
ICSD RPS
To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure.
To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.
To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under a district-to-community college as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(C), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings.
To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District.
To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2).
To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster.
To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.
To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4.
To provide funds for property tax relief; and
To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the Independence Community School District.
Other Language on the Ballot
It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Independence Community School District.