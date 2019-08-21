INDEPENDENCE – Monday, August 19, was back-to-school time for teachers and staff members at the Independence Community School District (ICSD). For the seven teachers and two staffers who are new to the district, it meant having their photos taken for their badges, filling out a questionnaire for the local newspaper, meeting lots of new people, becoming familiar with the building where they’ll work, and lots more.
Following are photos and brief bios of the nine new employees. Welcome to ICSD!
New Teachers
Aja Baskerville
(First name is pronounced like Asia, the continent)
Position: K-2 general music and 7/8 grade choir
Hometown: Waterloo, Iowa
College: University of Northern Iowa
Why I got into teaching: “I became a music teacher because when I was in elementary school, I wasn’t very good at reading or math but when I got to music I could be myself and shine and it didn’t matter if I was good at reading or anything. So if I can do that for other kids, it would mean the world to me.”
Teaching philosophy/goals: “Everyone can succeed and shine in music, regardless of previous skill or talent.
Family/pets/hobbies: Mom and sister, Hiltje and Marissa Baskerville; beagles Henry and Gus; hobbies – tennis, Netflix, board games
Other information: “I was named after the Steely Dan album ‘Aja’ because my parents listened to it on their first date.”
Jenna Cooksley
Position: Spanish II and III
Hometown: Independence, Iowa
College: Iowa State University
Why I got into teaching: “I want to share my passion of language learning with students.”
Teaching philosophy/goals: “I believe all students can learn.”
Previous teaching job(s): 6th grade Spanish in Phoenix, Arizona
Family/pets/hobbies: “I am married and have a lovely little dog. I enjoy playing tennis and golf and spending time with family.”
Other information: “I have studied abroad in Spain and Costa Rica.”
Danielle Jentz
Position: 5th grade
Hometown: Platteville, Wisconsin
College: University of Kentucky
Why I got into teaching: “I love seeing students have lightbulb moments, and 5th grade is a fun age with personality,.”
Teaching philosophy/goals: All students deserve to be given what they need to succeed.”
Family/pets/hobbies: “I love going for runs around town and in the country The best runs are when they are spend with my dog, Tucker, or my fiancé, Trever.
Bridget Krempges
Position: 7th grade special ed
Hometown: Independence, Iowa
College: Loras College, Upper Iowa University
Why I got into teaching: “I love to make students be successful and want to make them want to be at school.”
Teaching philosophy/goals: My goal is that ALL students can be successful AND everyone can learn!
Family/pets/hobbies: “I have three children – Andrew, Mike, and Molly. My husband is Dean. We farm and Dean drives for the Independence School District. I have a very spoiled dog, Bella!
Matt Miller
Position: High school social studies
Hometown: Independence, Iowa
College: Upper Iowa University
Why I got into teaching: “I love school, love learning.”
Teaching philosophy/goals: Make a positive impact each day!
Previous teaching posts: Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Iowa
Family/pets/hobbies: Wife Danielle teaches 3rd grade at CPU. Two sons, Conner and Wyatt.
Other information: Plans to participate in the Iron Man Mud Run in Chicago this October.
Sarah Quist
Position: 8th grade English language arts
Hometown: Davenport, Iowa
College: University of Northern Iowa
Why I got into teaching: “I want to help students find their voices through reading and writing.”
Teaching philosophy/goals: I want to help students realize their potential and learn how to change the world through their writing and speaking skills.”
Family/pets/hobbies: Married. Enjoys reading/writing, hiking, and playing video games. One of her goals is to publish a novel.
Nancy Scheel
Position: Level 3 special ed at the Jr/Sr high school
Hometown: Parkersburg, Iowa
College: University of Iowa, Upper Iowa University
Why I got into teaching: Always dreamed of being a teacher. Have a heart to help and see full potential.
Teaching philosophy/goals: “We are all unique and have amazing gifts to offer.”
Previous teaching posts: Waterloo schools
Family/pets/hobbies: Married, three children, two grandchildren, loves to garden and spend time with family and friends.
New Staff Members
Jennifer Eddy
Position: School nurse
Hometown: Mokena, Illinois
Previous post: Medical and surgical nurse at Buchanan County Health Center
Family/pets/hobbies: Married to Brian. Has three children – Ryan, Rachel, and Brooke. Enjoys gardening, reading, and traveling.
Hilary Peyton
Position: Library associate
Hometown: Brandon, Iowa
College: University of Iowa
Previous posts: Substitute teacher for ICSD
Family/pets/hobbies: Husband Brian and two children, Myra and Memphis. Enjoys cheering for the Hawkeyes.