INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will hold its annual soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station, located at 113 4th Avenue SE, on Tuesday, February 18. To-go orders and deliveries are available by calling 319-334-3404.
The menu will feature fresh, homemade chili as well as delicious, piping-hot beef stew loaded with vegetables. The meal includes milk, coffee, water, bread, and your choice from a fabulous selection of desserts.
All proceeds will go toward the purchase of new specialty tools and equipment. A free-will donation will be collected.