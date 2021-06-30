The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) has released the pairings for the upcoming postseason. Independence will host Vinton-Shellsburg on July 6. East Buchanan will be at Janesville on July 6, while Jesup will host Osage on July 7.
