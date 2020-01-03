East Buchanan remains at No. 8 in Class 1A in the fifth round of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings.
East Buchanan was 6-2 at the time of the rankings. Montezuma, at 8-0, is No. 1 in Class 1A.
The full list of rankings:
Class 1A
1. Montezuma, 8-0
2. Newell-Fonda, 7-0
3.. Marquette Catholic, 8-1
4. North Mahaska, 6-2
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan, 8-0
6. MMCRU, 7-0
7. Saint Ansgar, 6-1
8. East Buchanan, 6-2
9. Clarksville, 6-1
10. Sigourney, 6-2
11. Kingsley-Pierson, 8-1
12. Springville, 7-0
13.. Burlington Notre Dame, 6-0
14. Exira-EHK, 7-1
15. Central Decatur, 5-1
Class 2A
1. Cascade, 8-0
2. West Hancock, 8-0
3. North Linn, 6-1
4. Van Buren County
5. Osage, 4-1
6. MFL-Mar-Mac, 8-2
7. West Branch, 7-2
8. Maquoketa Valley
9. Mount Ayr, 5-1
10. Western Christian, 5-2
11. Hudson, 8-1
12. AHSTW, 8-1
13. Mediapolis, 7-1
14. Logan-Magnolia, 7-1
15. Emmetsburg, 5-2
Class 3A
1. North Polk, 6-2
2. Clear Lake, 7-0
3. Red Oak, 8-0
4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
5. Crestwood, 9-1
6. Dike-New Hartford, 6-1
7. Roland-Story, 7-1
8. Okoboji, 9-0
9. Davenport Assumption, 6-1
10. Des Moines Christian, 8-1
11. West Liberty, 7-0
12. West Burlington, 6-1
13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7-0
14. Waukon, 6-3
15. Cherokee, 6-3.