Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

East Buchanan remains at No. 8 in Class 1A in the fifth round of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings.

East Buchanan was 6-2 at the time of the rankings. Montezuma, at 8-0, is No. 1 in Class 1A.

The full list of rankings:

Class 1A

1. Montezuma, 8-0

2. Newell-Fonda, 7-0

3.. Marquette Catholic, 8-1

4. North Mahaska, 6-2

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan, 8-0

6. MMCRU, 7-0

7. Saint Ansgar, 6-1

8. East Buchanan, 6-2

9. Clarksville, 6-1

10. Sigourney, 6-2

11. Kingsley-Pierson, 8-1

12. Springville, 7-0

13.. Burlington Notre Dame, 6-0

14. Exira-EHK, 7-1

15. Central Decatur, 5-1

Class 2A

1. Cascade, 8-0

2. West Hancock, 8-0

3. North Linn, 6-1

4. Van Buren County

5. Osage, 4-1

6. MFL-Mar-Mac, 8-2

7. West Branch, 7-2

8. Maquoketa Valley

9. Mount Ayr, 5-1

10. Western Christian, 5-2

11. Hudson, 8-1

12. AHSTW, 8-1

13. Mediapolis, 7-1

14. Logan-Magnolia, 7-1

15. Emmetsburg, 5-2

Class 3A

1. North Polk, 6-2

2. Clear Lake, 7-0

3. Red Oak, 8-0

4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

5. Crestwood, 9-1

6. Dike-New Hartford, 6-1

7. Roland-Story, 7-1

8. Okoboji, 9-0

9. Davenport Assumption, 6-1

10. Des Moines Christian, 8-1

11. West Liberty, 7-0

12. West Burlington, 6-1

13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7-0

14. Waukon, 6-3

15. Cherokee, 6-3.