The Iowa Unified Activity Federation has implemented this week as a non-contact period for all sports governed by the IGHSAU, IHSMA, IHSSA, and IHSAA.
The week is designated “Family Week” and prohibits any coach and/or teacher contact with student-athletes.
The non-contact period runs from July 25 through August 1.
“Both the IHSAA and IGHSAU strongly support the introduction of ‘Family Week’ into our schedules,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said.
“This will provide a built-in break for everyone involved in Iowa high school athletics – participants, parents, coaches, officials, and school administrators – and an opportunity to prioritize family, friends, rest, and activities away from sports,” IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said.
The IHSAA’s 2021 state baseball tournament will be exempt from this year’s non-contact period. Future state baseball tournaments will have updated schedules to allow for the off week before the start of the next athletic year.
There can be no athletic activities within IHSAA and IGHSAU member schools during that week. All high school students, including incoming ninth graders, are covered under the non-contact period. Contact with coaches is not to occur on or off school premises. The use of school facilities is prohibited during the eight-day period.