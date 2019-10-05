INDEPENDENCE – The northeast regional meeting of the Iowa Land Title Association (ILTA) was held at the Sanity Room on September 16 with seven speakers and 29 additional participants.
Speakers discussed topics such as title insurance concerns and remote online notarization.
Deb Franklin, business relationship manager with Iowa Title Guaranty, conveyed the importance of protecting the consumer and the benefits of working with all parties through a transaction. Education committee member Ben Goulson of Winneshiek County Abstract discussed acknowledgments and joint tenancy as well as resident and non-resident testate decedents.
Judy Olsen with Buchanan County Tourism talked about Independence’s history, such as the Buchanan County Historical Society Underground Tour, the 1873 and 1874 fires, downtown architecture, and other fascinating elements of Independence past and present. Individuals such as C.W. Williams made a huge impact on Independence with the Rush Park race track, the trolley, and the Gedney Hotel.
ILTA is the recognized voice of the real estate industry in Iowa. ILTA sets the standards of professional excellence and technical competence for the lasting benefit of the public and the land title industry.