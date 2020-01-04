INDEPENDENCE – The Immanuel WELCA board is very excited to share about some of their mission giving for 2019 through offerings, in-kind gifts, service, and leadership. As a community of women, we carried out the following service projects:
· Soup & Pie Luncheon: IWELCA made chicken noodle soup and chili and also served pies for dessert. We raised $628 for Operation Santa Claus to buy toys for needy children in Buchanan County.
· Quilts and School Kits: 107 quilts and 128 school kit backpacks were taken to St. Peter’s Church in Denver, Iowa, on November 9. These items began their long journey to needy schoolchildren in other parts of the world.
· Service Mission: Immanuel has a very important mission here in our own church providing lunch after funerals for family and friends. Many hands go into preparing and serving food.
· The Mitten Tree: IWELCA donates many mittens, scarves, and stocking caps to Operation Threshold for needy children in Buchanan County for their Santa Claus giveaway. This year, more than 63 items – as well as five pairs of snow pants and five pairs of boots were donated for Christmas.
· Heifer International: IWELCA donated funds toward purchasing four water filters ($120), three goats ($150), and flock of chicks and one goat ($60) to give to needy families to help them be lifted out of poverty.
· Baby care kits for Lutheran World Relief: IWELCA donated many baby care kits, which included sleepers, t-shirts, receiving blankets, diapers, sweatshirts, socks, soap, and towels.
· Family for Christmas: Shalom Circle purchased Christmas gifts for a needy family in Buchanan County to make the holiday brighter.
Please note that some of these projects received funds from Thrivent Financial.