The Senior Inter Club Golf Tournament Committee met via email and decided to be “safe” rather than “sorry”’ regarding our “most at risk” 72 senior players participating in the two-day senior inter club tournament at Jesup Golf Club and River Ridge Golf Club scheduled for August 11-12, 2020 by cancelling the event.
This tournament is one that we looked forward to every year since the first tournament started in 2010. We are sorry for the “not so good news;” however, we must consider the well-being of our vulnerable senior golfing members.
So, play golf whenever you can, stay healthy, and we’ll see you next year at Jesup and Independence River Ridge! Hopefully, this virus will pass and we’ll be able to resume our tournament schedule with a{span}{span style=”font-weight: normal;”} new rule for 80+ participants.{/span}{/span} This special bunch will be able to move forward and tee off at the beginning of each mowed fairway, except for par 3 holes where they will tee up using the normal “short tees.” We should have more 80-year-olds next year, which is great news. I’ll be 81 and I plan to carry only my driver, a wedge, and a putter. Ha!
Have a good year, get some golf in, survive the winter, and we’ll see you next year on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 10-11, 2021, at Jesup and River Ridge.