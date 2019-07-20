INDEPENDENCE – Nationally recognized hosta guru Josh Spece has been holding a hosta and dessert social for nearly 15 years, but this year there is an added attraction.
“We’ve never had a guest speaker before,” he said.
Spece is referring to renowned Bob Solberg, a master hybridizer and hosta expert. Solberg got his start growing palm trees from seed in his small backyard nursery as a kid in Miami, Florida, and went on to attend college in North Carolina and where he remained.
Solberg experimented with azaleas and rhododendrons, and chose to specialize in hostas in 1981. He became founder and head of the Carolina Hosta Society in 1986 and has served in many positions with the American Hosta Society.
Solberg is credited with introducing more than 50 hosta varieties and has plans to add more. He is a nationally known lecturer on the subject of hostas and the writer of many articles on hostas.
The Saturday, July 27, hosta and dessert social will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at In the Country Garden & Gifts, 2587 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, rural Independence. The day’s schedule includes:
• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – A meet-and-greet with Bob Solberg
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Lunch (catered, $8/person)
• 1 p.m. – Solberg will speak on “Growing Hostas in Pots: How to Do It and Why,” plus a look at how the Japanese grow hostas in pots
Last summer, Solberg travelled to Japan to study hostas, and he’ll share some interesting discoveries!
Bring your hosta questions – he has the answers!
Spece expects over 150 people and would appreciate an RSVP.
“We have people coming from Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Kansas City,” he said.
Go to www.inthecountrygardenandgifts.com for information (photo contest, a biggest leaf contest, special offer) or to RSVP.
Please feel free to contact them by phone at 319-934-3620 or via email at info@inthecountrygardenandgifts.com.