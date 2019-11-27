December will be an interesting month in the night sky. December has the longest nights of the year, but they are also among the coldest. Fortunately, there will be many bright stars and planets to enjoy with a brief trip outside, if you bundle up. In the early evening you will be able to watch very bright Jupiter as it continues to sink into the bright southwestern twilight until it is lost at about mid-month.
Meanwhile, brilliant Venus will continue to climb higher in the western sky. It should be interesting to watch it on every cloudless evening as it moves closer to bright Saturn and passes it during the evenings of December 11-13. After this, Venus will race away and climb higher in the sky while Saturn sinks lower. The ringed planet will be gone from our view by the end of the month.
In the morning sky, reddish Mars should be easy to find as it continues to climb away from the twilight glow. It will rise about three hours before the Sun during December and should be well up in the east-southeastern sky as dawn starts to break. You also should be able to find Mercury during the first two weeks of the month. It will rise about 1.5 hours before the Sun as December begins, but only about an hour before the Sun by the 16th. Look for it to the lower left of Mars.
The two brightest stars of the early evening will be Vega in the constellation Lyra (the Harp) in the west-northwest and Capella in the constellation Auriga (the Charioteer) in the northeast. These two bright stars can be used to find Polaris, the North Star, during December evenings when the Big Dipper is low in the sky and may be harder to find. Draw an imaginary line between Vega and Capella. Look below the midpoint of this line and you will find Polaris. Although it is not really bright, Polaris will be the brightest star in this part of the sky. Another way to find Polaris is to use Cassiopeia (the Queen) that during December resembles an “M” high in the northern sky. The open part of the “M” points in the general direction of the North Star.
On the night of December 11, notice how high and bright the full Moon is. Since the full Moon is opposite the Sun in the sky, it does the opposite of what the Sun does in the daytime sky. Since the Sun will be charting its lowest and shortest path across the sky during December, this full Moon will be at its highest and will be in the sky for the longest time of the year. For this reason, the full Moon of December is known as the Long-Night Moon.
Highlights
Dec. 1 — a.m. The planet Mars will be to the upper right of Mercury. Look about 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise.
Dec. 1 — p.m. The Moon, Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter line up above the southwestern horizon in the early evening.
Dec. 10 The Moon will be close to the upper right of Aldebaran, the reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull) and farther below the Seven Sisters (Pleiades) Open Star Cluster as they rise in the early evening.
Dec. 12 Brilliant Venus will be close to the left of bright Saturn in the western sky during the early evening.
Dec. 14 — a.m. The Geminid meteor shower will peak after midnight with meteors also seen this evening. Unfortunately, the bright Moon will obscure all but the brightest. Meteors will seem to have come from the constellation Gemini (the Twins), but will be seen all over the sky. Turn your back to the Moon to see the most meteors.
Dec. 21 Winter arrives in the Northern Hemisphere with the December solstice, when the Sun stands still in the sky before moving northward until the June solstice. Star gazers celebrate this as the longest night of the year.
Dec. 22 — a.m. The Moon will be above Mars in the eastern morning sky. The Moon will move eastward in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Mars on the morning of the 23rd. Look about 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise.
Dec. 28 The crescent Moon will be close below Venus in the western sky during the early evening. The Moon will move eastward in its orbit and be to the upper left of Venus on the evening of the 29th.
Dates and times are approximate.
• Sources: StarDate, Jan-Dec. and Nov-Dec 2019. Vol. 47, Nos. 1 and 6.
• Sky and Telescope, Dec. 2019. Vol. 138, No. 6.
