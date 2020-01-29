February will be a special month, primarily because it will be cold, often stormy, and short. In fact, February and also January, did not even exist in the early Roman calendar. Their year ended with December, and everyone just hunkered down until March when the new year started. When the Romans added January and February to the calendar, February was the last month of the year so it got only the days that were left over.
February is also known as the month with the most open star clusters in the sky. Open star clusters are groups of stars that were formed in the same area and are held together loosely by their common gravity. Every star pulls on every other star, but their grip is loose and the stars will gradually drift apart. You will need binoculars or a telescope to see most of the clusters, although a few are visible to the naked eye if the sky is dark and you know where to look. Two are easy to find with just a quick trip outside, and both use the belt of Orion as a guide.
Use Orion’s belt to point up past the v-shaped face of Taurus (the Bull) to the tiny open star cluster called the Pleiades or Seven Sisters. It turns out that the v-shaped face of Taurus is another open star cluster called the Hyades. However, the brightest star in this area, Aldebaran, is a closer star and not a part of the cluster. The Hyades do not look much like a cluster to the naked eye, but under a dark sky or with binoculars many more stars become visible and the true nature of the cluster becomes apparent. There are actually hundreds of stars in the cluster. The Hyades were nymphs (minor nature goddesses), and there are different stories of how they got into the sky. Their location was associated with the Greek rainy season.
During February, the brilliant planet Venus will continue to get higher in the western sky. It will be joined during the first half of the month by fleet Mercury. It should be relatively easy to find far below and to the right of Venus.
Meanwhile, reddish Mars should be unmistakable in the southeastern sky before dawn. It will rise about three hours before the Sun. Early in the month, it will be to the upper right of the teapot-shaped asterism in the constellation of Sagittarius (the Archer). Mars will pass eastward above the teapot during the month. It will be followed by bright Jupiter and then Saturn. They will form a diagonal line in the east before dawn, although Saturn may be hard to find in the pre-dawn glow until late in the month.
February 29 will be Leap Day, which was added to the calendar every four years by the reforms of Julius Caesar in 46 B.C. During Caesar’s time, however, Leap Day was a repeat of February 23. (I don’t know why.) This gave us the basic calendar that we use today, although a council called by Pope Gregory in the 16th century revised Leap Day slightly.
Highlights
Feb. 3 The Moon will be in the Hyades open star cluster and to the upper right of Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus (the Bull). The Seven Sisters (Pleiades) Open Star Cluster will be farther above the Moon.
Feb. 6 The Moon will be lower right of Pollux, one of the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins), with Castor above. By the 7th, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Pollux.
Feb. 10 Mercury will be at its highest, but still low in the west-southwestern sky. Start looking 30 minutes after sunset.
Feb. 18 a.m. The crescent Moon will move over (occult) Mars during the early morning. In the eastern states it will happen after sunrise, in Iowa it will happen during twilight, and farther west it will happen in the dark. About 90 minutes after disappearing, Mars will reappear on the western, dark side of the Moon.
Feb. 19 a.m. The crescent Moon will be to the right of bright Jupiter. Look about 45 minutes before sunrise.
Feb. 20 a.m. The thin crescent Moon will be to the lower right of Saturn. Look about 30 minutes before dawn.
Feb. 27 The crescent Moon will be to the left of Venus in the western sky.