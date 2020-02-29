March will be a very interesting month. First of all, the brilliant planet Venus will be at its highest point in the evening sky for its entire eight-year cycle. Venus returns to the same place in our sky every eight years, so enjoy it now or wait eight years until it returns here again. Whenever it is at this orientation, Venus also will be closing in on the Pleiades (Seven Sisters) open star cluster. It will make a dramatic pass through the cluster during the first days of April.
Meanwhile, the outer visible planets will line up in the eastern sky before dawn with Mars to the upper right, brilliant Jupiter in the middle, and Saturn to the lower left. They will not stay this way for long because Mars, in its faster eastward orbit, will move steadily closer to Jupiter until it passes the giant planet on March 20. Mars will then move closer to Saturn and pass it at the end of the month. At that time, the three planets will be so close that three fingers at arm’s length will cover them. Look about one hour before sunrise.
Observing the morning planets should get easier after the start of Daylight Savings Time on March 8. This will have the effect of moving sunrise one hour later, near the time of December’s latest sunrise of the year. However, during March sunrise will move earlier rapidly, so by the end of the month much of the benefit of being able to see the planets at a later time will be lost.
While the observations of the planets depend on the changing perspective from Earth, there is also a real event happening in the prominent constellation Orion (the Hunter) that is currently high in the southwestern sky. The bright star Betelgeuse, which represents Orion’s eastern shoulder, has dimmed dramatically during the past few months. Betelgeuse always has some variation in brightness, but it has dimmed so much that it is now about the same brightness as Orion’s other shoulder star, Bellatrix. It should be interesting to compare their brightness and watch for any changes. Most astronomers think that this dimming is a signal that Betelgeuse is reaching the end of its life and will explode as a super nova any day in the next 100,000 years. When that happens, it will be as bright as the full Moon, but it will have no other effect on Earth.
Many people will recognize March 14 as Pi Day since the date’s numerical designation – third month, 14th day, or day 3.14 – are the first three digits of pi. This honors the mathematical constant that expresses the ratio between the circumference and diameter of a circle.
Highlights
March 1 The Moon will be to the lower right of Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus (the Bull). The Moon will move in its orbit, and on the 2nd it will be to the upper left of Aldebaran.
March 5 The Moon be below Pollux and Castor (above), the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins).
March 7 The Moon will be close above Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion) as night falls. Look early before the glare of the Moon overwhelms Regulus.
March 11 The Moon will rise at about 10:00 close to the left of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
March 18 a.m. The Moon, brilliant Jupiter, and Mars will form a tight triangle before dawn, with Saturn close to their left.
Binoculars may be needed to separate Mars from the glare of the Moon. This will be worth setting your alarm and taking a quick look about an hour before sunrise.
March 20 a.m. Mars will pass just below brilliant Jupiter. Look about an hour before sunrise.
March 28 The crescent Moon will be to the left of Venus in the western sky. Venus will be at about its highest point ever in the sky and will also be closing in on the Pleiades (Seven Sisters) open star cluster that will be to its upper left.
March 29 The Moon again will be close to the upper right of Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus (the Bull). Since it takes the Moon 27 1/3 days to orbit the Earth, it can pass the same object twice in one month.
March 31 a.m. Reddish Mars will pass just below golden Saturn in the eastern sky. Look about an hour before sunrise.
Moon Phase Date Rises Highest Point Sets When Visible
First quarter March 2 Noon Sunset Midnight P.M.
Full Moon March 9 Sunset Midnight Sunrise All Night
Last Quarter March 16 Midnight Sunrise Noon A.M.
New Moon March 24 Sunrise Noon Sunset Not Visible
Dates and times are approximate.
Sources: StarDate, Jan-Dec. 2020. Vol. 48, No. 1.
Sky and Telescope, Mar. 2020. Vol. 139, No. 3.