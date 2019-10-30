In the Sky During November1

November will be a very special month to enjoy the night sky. First of all, the three brightest planets will be entertaining us with a slow dance during the evening twilight. Brilliant Venus will start the month very low in the southwestern sky with very bright Jupiter to its upper left and bright Saturn about the same distance to the upper left of Jupiter. During the month, Venus will move closer to Jupiter and will pass it on the evening of November 24. It will then start moving closer to Saturn as it climbs slightly higher in the sky.
The reddish planet Mars will also be moving higher in the sky, but it will be in the morning sky. It will start November rising as the sky starts to brighten, but it will rise about 2.5 hours before the Sun by the end of the month. It will be doing its own dance with the bright star Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden). Mars will start the month close to the upper left of Spica, but its eastward orbital motion will take it pass the star on the morning of November 12. By the end of November, it will be far below Spica.
Mercury will be putting on an even more interesting show. From just after dawn until noon (CST), the planet will move across the face of the Sun. It will look like a tiny black dot that will be too small to be seen without a telescope with a solar filter. It is rare that the Sun and Mercury will line up perfectly, and it will not happen again until 2049. After the transit of the Sun, Mercury will climb higher in the sky until November 28, when it will rise 1.25 hours before the Sun
November is also the month when the Seven Sisters (or Pleiades) Open Star Cluster is visible all night long. This cluster of stars is easily visible without optical aid. It resembles a tiny dipper of six stars that some confuse with the Little Dipper, but it is not in the northern sky. If you observe it with binoculars or a telescope, you will see that the cluster has many more stars that are held together by their common gravity. During early November, the cluster will rise in the east-northeast as the sky is darkening, pass high overhead during the night, and set at about dawn. It will rise earlier as the month progresses. As an additional aid in identifying the Seven Sisters, the Moon will be below them as they rise in the early evening of November 13.
There are several stories that the Greeks used to explain why most people see six stars, but the cluster is called the Seven Sisters. One story tells that one of the sisters was so distraught by seeing the great city of Troy being destroyed by the Greeks that she pulled up her cloak to cover her eyes. When she did this, she could no longer be seen. If someone would tell her that the Trojan War was over, she could lower her cloak, and we would see her again.
Highlights
Nov. 1 The Moon will be close to the lower right of Saturn and to the left of the handle of the Teapot of Sagittarius.
Nov. 11 a.m. The transit of Mercury across the face of the Sun from sunrise until noon (CST). Look with a telescope that has a solar filter. There will be a special star party sponsored by Hoover Middle School at their Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nov. 12 a.m. The reddish planet Mars will pass to the left of the brighter star Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
Nov. 13 The Moon will be close to the upper left of Aldebaran, the reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull). The Seven Sisters (Pleiades) Open Star Cluster will be farther above the Moon as they rise in the early evening.
Nov. 24 a.m. The Moon will be close to the left of Mars with Mercury below them. Look about 30 minutes before sunrise.
Nov. 24 p.m. Brilliant Venus will pass very bright Jupiter low in the southwestern sky.
Nov. 28 The crescent Moon will be close above Venus low in the western sky. Jupiter will be to their lower right. Look about 45 minutes after sunset.
Nov. 29 The crescent Moon will again be close to the lower left of Saturn.