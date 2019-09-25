October will be an interesting month to enjoy the night sky. First of all, it is “Observe the Moon” month, so you are encouraged to take a few minutes to look at and enjoy the Moon. A good time to do this will be the early in the evenings of October 2-5, when the orbital motion of the Moon will take it past brilliant Jupiter and then very bright Saturn. The other three planets will return to the night sky during October, but they still will be so close to the Sun that they will be difficult to find. Mercury and Venus will be very low in the early evening sky, while Mars should be visible just before dawn late in the month.
In addition to the bright planets, October will be a good month to observe a grouping of constellations in the northeastern sky that will help us locate the Andromeda galaxy, the farthest object that can be seen with the naked eye. While it will take a very dark sky with no moonlight to glimpse the galaxy without optical aid, it is surprisingly easy to find with binoculars if you know where to look. The first step is to find the prominent constellation Cassiopeia (the Queen). It looks like a “W” that is formed by five stars. It is currently standing on one end, midway up in the north-northeastern evening sky. Use the second and third stars from the top to point out the bottom of the “W” to the “Great Square” of Pegasus (the Winged Horse).
The Great Square is an almost perfect square of four stars that is standing on one corner and is a little larger than your fist at arm’s length. The star that is the left (northern) corner of the square is shared with the constellation Andromeda (the Princes). The main stars of Andromeda extend from the corner star northward in a slightly curved line of three stars. Go to the second star and turn right (upward) for a short distance and you should find a dim star. Go that distance again, and you will be at a dim smudge of light that is the Andromeda galaxy.
October is also the month of a special event, the Orionids meteor shower. Although the meteors of this shower will be seen all month, the shower will peak on the night of October 21-22, when a meteor may be seen every three to five minutes. Meteors will be seen all over the sky, but if their trails are traced back, they will seem to have come from near the star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion (the Hunter) that will rise in the east at about 10:30 p.m. Generally, more meteors are seen after midnight, but since the Moon will rise just before midnight, you should see more meteors in the mid-to-late evening. If you observe after the Moon rises, turn your back to the Moon and look to the north and west.
October 20 is the 25th anniversary of the night a one-pound meteor formed a brilliant streak of light as it slashed through the atmosphere before slamming through the roof of a house in Coleman, Michigan. The combination of its brightness and a sonic boom awakened many people along its path.