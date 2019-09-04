September will be a good month to enjoy the night sky. Sunsets will be getting earlier, and the evenings will be getting cooler, but still pleasant. Although only two bright planets, brilliant Jupiter and Saturn about two fist-widths to its left, will be in the sky to enjoy, they will be unmistakable in the south to southwestern evening sky. The Moon will join them on the evenings of September 4-8 as its orbit takes it past the planets and background stars. On these evenings, the Moon can be used as an additional aid in identifying the planets and neighboring stars.
This is the best time of the year to observe the Milky Way and, on a dark, moonless night far away from city lights, it can be quite prominent. Its brightest and densest part will be located low in the southern sky between Jupiter and Saturn. From there, the Milky Way will extend up to the overhead where it will pass through the Summer Triangle of three bright stars and then back down to the north, where it will pass through the prominent constellation Cassiopeia (the Queen).
The brightest stars of Cassiopeia form a “W” of five stars that in September will be standing on one end. Its open part will face to the left toward Polaris, the North Star, and they can be used to help find this stationary star. On the other side of Polaris, you should be able to locate the Big Dipper with its handle almost straight above the bowl. The front two stars of the dipper’s bowl point out of the open part of the bowl directly to Polaris. The Big Dipper and Cassiopeia, along with all the stars in the sky, seem to rotate around Polaris each day while this stationary star acts as our guide to finding north.
Polaris is not particularly bright, but as the North Star it is probably the most important star in the sky. It has guided mariners and travelers across unmarked landscapes for millennia. For example, travelers crossing the endless prairies would point their wagon tongues at the North Star so they could more accurately chart their course the next morning if there were no landmarks.
Polaris is an interesting star in its own right. It is an aging yellow star that has ended the fusion of hydrogen in its core. As it starts to grow into a giant star, it is pulsing regularly, although slightly, in brightness. It is about 2,000 times more luminous than the Sun, and is 45 times larger. It is the brightest member of a triple-star system. It has a close companion that is 1/700th as bright. It orbits its larger partner every 30 years. The third member is much farther from Polaris and is also much dimmer. These two companions take about 40,000 years to circle each other on the celestial dance floor.
Highlights
Sept. 1 In the early evening, the Moon will be to the right or upper right of Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden).
Sept. 5 The Moon will be close to the left of brilliant Jupiter. Look below or to the lower right of the pair for bright, reddish Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion).
Sept. 7 Star party sponsored by Grout Museum & Black Hawk Astronomy Club, Prairie Grove Park, Waterloo, 9-10:30 p.m. The Moon will be to the right of Saturn and just above the lid of the Teapot of Sagittarius.
Sept. 8 The Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Saturn and to the left of the handle of the Teapot of Sagittarius.
Sept. 19 The Moon will be quite close to the right of Aldebaran, the reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull) as they climb into view just before midnight. They will be high in the sky by dawn on the 20th.
Sept. 21 Star party sponsored by Hoover Middle School at their Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Rd, Waterloo, 9-10:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 Autumn will arrive in the northern hemisphere with the equinox when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, which is the projection of Earth’s equator on the sky. On this day, the Sun will rise straight in the east and set straight in the west everywhere, and everyone will have 12 hours of daylight.