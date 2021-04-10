JESUP — The Independence Mustangs and East Buchanan Bucs traveled down the road to Jesup to compete in their girls track invitational. Mustangs junior Alyssa Larson was the winner in the 400-meter Dash. The Mustangs 800 Sprint Medley Relay team finished first with a 1:55.70 time. The results are below:
100M DASH:
7. Melody Kremer IND 13.71
8. Allison Kleve IND 14.20
13. Jeryn Loyd JES 15.58
15. Adrianna Boulden JES 15.64
200M DASH:
4. Alyssa Larson IND 27.64
7. Melody Kremer IND 28.67
8. Dakota Whitman IND 29.36
11. Allison Kleve IND 30.28
21. Brooke Beatty IND 33.05
25. Jazlyn Smith IND 33.49
31. Jordyne Stone EBW 34.90
33. Maddie Toulouse IND 36.68
— Ella Cook EBW 38.46
400M DASH:
- Alyssa Larson IND 59.34
5. Mallory Becker JES 1:08.14
7. Marleigh Louvar IND 1:07.02
19. Ava Cain IND 1:20.04
20. Ashlyn Martin IND 1:22.96
800M RUN:
- Amanda Treptow JES 2:26.57
- Claire Wright JES 2:34.93
- Marleigh Louvar IND 2:38.89
- Alyssa Larson IND 2:40.80
6. Eden Brady EBW 3:12.56
17. Bella Ressler IND 3:05.70
24. Emma Havlovac IND 3:19.65
1500M RUN:
4. McKenna Albert JES 6:00.02
6. Marlee DeVore JES 6:23.27
12. Emma Havlovac IND 7:07.02
15. Ashlyn Martin IND 7:25.56
100M HURDLES:
5. Alison Trimble IND 19.70
6. Natalie Doyle IND 19.72
8. Sydney Schwartz IND 20.08
11. Lillian Devlin JES 21.92
400 M HURDLES:
5. Alison Trimble IND 1:22.06
7. Sydney Schwartz IND 1:24.65
3000M RUN:
5. Maddie Tomson JES 14:20.81
6. Marlee DeVore JES 14:22.04
9. Ashlyn Martin IND 18:23.33
LONG JUMP:
4.Alison Kleve IND 14-05.50
5. Hailey Nie JES 13-06.25
7. Melody Kremer IND 13-06.00
HIGH JUMP:
2. Mallory Becker JES 5-00.00
6. Emma Havlovac IND 4-04.00
6. Mackenzie Christian IND 4-04.00
SHOT PUT:
5. Gracie Dykes JES 31-03.00
8. Maggie Albert IND 29-00.00
10. Rachel Eddy IND 27.08.00
11. Talia Wolf IND 26-04.00
12. Megan Maki IND 25-06.00
DISCUS:
- Rachel Eddy IND 89-09.00
5. Gracie Dykes JES 89-09.00
7. Lauren Troutman IND 83-07.00
- Alyson Krum EBW 66-01.00
12. Talia Wolf IND 62-02.00
13. Megan Maki IND 60-00.50
4x100M RELAY:
- Jesup 2:02.78
- Independence 2:05.06
4x200M RELAY:
- Independence 2:03.74
4x400M RELAY:
- Independence 4:20.03
- Jesup 4:23.81
4x800M RELAY:
2. Jesup 10:38.57
800 MEDLEY RELAY:
- Independence 1:55.70
1600 MEDLEY RELAY:
6 Independence 5:01.54
400M SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY
- Jesup 1:28.78
4x100M SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY:
7 Independence 1:21.94
800-SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY:
- Independence 1:55.70
6 Jesup 2:17.21
1600-DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY:
4 Independence 5:01.54
6 Jesup 5:17.32
“I was really pleased with the level of competition at our meet,” said Jesup Head Coach Lisa Loecher, “Overall, I was happy with the way our girls ran, threw, and jumped.”
This was our first outdoor meet in nearly two years and Coach Loecher added that she wondered how the kids were going to respond. “They responded in a very competitive nature and that is what you want to see,” added Coach Loecher, “The weather was perfect which is unusual for this time of the year so that was a bonus, too.”
East Buchanan Head Coach Suzanne Goeller brought her squad over to compete in the smaller schools Class and East Buchanan had two second place finishers. Lacy Anderegg placed second in the Long Jump, recording her personal best of 15’ 0.5 on her second jump.
Lauren Donlea placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.58.
Alyson Krum also had a personal best Tuesday night in the Discus, with a throw of 66’ 1.
Donlea and Krum both participated in the 100-meter dash. Donlea placed 5th with a time of 14.55 and Krum had a time of 17.80.
Also, in individual events, East Buchanan’s Eden Brady placed 6th in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:12.56. Jordyne Stone and Ella Cook both ran the 200-meter dash in 34.90 and 38.46 respectively.
The sprint medley team of Anderegg, Donlea Maya Webster and Brady placed 6th with a time of 2:18.51. Also placing 6th was the 4x200 meter team of Brady, Stone, Cook, and Webster with a time of 2:19.32.
To cap off the meet in the 4x400 meter relay was Anderegg, Donlea, Webster, and Stone with a time of 5:22.06.
Independence girls were at Clear Creek Amana on Friday and will be at Oelwein on Tuesday. Jesup girls will be at Dike New Hartford on the 15th, while the East Buchanan girls will be at Central City on the 15th.