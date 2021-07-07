INDEPENDENCE – The Independence baseball program honored its past baseball superstars on Monday night between games, and individual batting record holders were on hand to be recognized.
The two records that were recognized were highest batting average in a season and most hits in a season.
Highest Batting Average (minimum 60 at-bats)
1. Dustin Hopkins 2001 .538
2. Brian Kegler 1992 .536
3. Dustin Hopkins 2002 .534
4. Marcus Beatty 2020 .512
5. Chris Hoover 1990 .509
6. Bryce Schweitzer 1998 .477
7. Greg Torgerson 1997 .472
8. Blaize Cabell 2010 .471
9. Kevin Huston 1998 .461
10. Kelly Huston 2001 .460
Most Hits in a Season
1. Brian Kegler 1992 66
2. Dustin Hopkins 2001 64
3. Trent Robinson 2002 63
4. Bryce Schweitzer 1998 63
5. Kelly Huston 2002 61
6. Greg Torgerson 1997 60
7. Robbie Mudd 1996 60
8. Kevin Huston 1998 59
9. Paul Henning 2001 57
10. Kelly Huston 2001 57
In attendance were Dustin Hopkins, Brian Kegler, Marcus Beatty, Bryce Schweitzer, Greg Torgerson, and Trent Robinson.