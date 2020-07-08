DEWITT – The Mustangs were on the road again, traveling all the way down to DeWitt to battle with the #1 ranked Class 3A school, Central DeWitt Sabers (14-2). This would not be the Mustang’s night, as they lost both games, 9-3 and 14-4.
“Our games against Central DeWitt were tough ones for us,” Head Coach Matt Miller said. “We competed early in both games, but made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the later innings of each game.”
The first game of the doubleheader was tied 2-2 going into the fourth inning, when the Sabers plated 3 runs and put it away with 4 more in the sixth. The final score was 9-3.
Sophomore standout Marcus Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs, and he pitched well for the first 3 innings, but got beat up pretty good in the fourth and fifth. Beatty struck out 5, giving up 8 hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Freshman first baseman Korver Hupke had a great game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and knocking in 2 runs. Freshman second baseman Mitch Johnson added two hits in 4 at-bats. Senior centerfielder Kaleb Lamphier added a hit in 3 at-bats, while sophomores Keegan Schmitt and Teegan McEnany added a hit apiece.
In the second game, Indee jumped ahead quickly with 3 runs in the top of the first inning, but the Sabers came right back with 4 runs of their own in the bottom half. This was a 5-3 game until the Sabers plated 4 more runs in the third inning to make this a 9-3 game. The Mustangs added a run in the fourth, but Central DeWitt piled it on with a 5-run fifth. The final score was 14-4.
Marcus Beatty was 1 for 1 with a walk and an RBI. He stole 2 bases to bring his yearly total to 19. He is batting .556 for the year. McEnany had a hit in 3 at-bats with one RBI. Keegan Schmitt had a double, and Hupke knocked in a run on a single. Lamphier had a triple and 1 RBI.
“We learned a lot about ourselves and what our approach needs to be at the plate and on the mound,” added Coach Miller. “We hope we can use these two tough losses to help us get re-focused and playing our style of baseball. How we respond Monday will tell us a lot about where we are as a team. We are proud of our players as they continue to battle each day.”
And respond they did….
Vs. Center Point-Urbana
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs returned home for Senior Night on Monday for a double dip against the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (8-9).
Independence, coming off two tough losses to highly ranked Central DeWitt, was challenged by Head Coach Matt Miller to respond in a positive way from those losses and the boys responded marvelously.
Coach Miller said, “We went into the night with a goal to reduce ‘turnovers,’ which are strikeouts or pop-ups with runners in scoring position. Today, we had 1 strikeout between the two games.”
Independence won the first game by the score of 17-7. It was never in doubt. The Mustangs were up 8-2 after two innings when they plated 7 runs in the bottom half of the second. The boys were just getting warmed up, as they exploded for 9 runs in the third inning to put this one away.
“Really proud of our approach at the plate today,” added Coach Miller. “As a team, we did a good job getting the bunt down, hit and runs and working to hit the ball up the middle and other way.”
Marcus Beatty was 3 for 4 from the plate, including a triple, and knocked in 2 runs. Logan Schmitt, with an outstanding game, went 4 for 4, driving in 6 runs with 2 homers. Kaine Millard also hit a home run – a solo shot. Kaleb Lamphier had 2 hits, including a triple and 4 RBI. Korver Hupke was 2 for 3 and scored twice.
In game two, the Mustangs were in total control early on, scoring 3 runs in the first inning and adding 6 more in the second frame. This one ended in the bottom of the fifth on a Marcus Beatty 2-run homer.
“Tonight was Senior Night for three special seniors and their families,” said Coach Miller. “We coaches have truly enjoyed being around these three special seniors, and each of them had big games tonight.”
Coach Miller acknowledged his three seniors. “Kaine Millard plays with no fear at third base and hit a home run today. Kaleb Lamphier, we love his improvement at the plate this summer and he made some great plays in centerfield for us today. And Logan Schmitt. Wow! What a day for Logan in game one (4-4 with 1B, 3B, 2 HR, and 6 RBI).”
Coach Miller concluded, “These seniors are much more than stats, however. They represent our team, our school, and our community is a positive way! We are so proud of these seniors and the rest of our team.”
Marcus Beatty was 2 for 4 with a bomb and 2 RBI. Korver Hupke had 2 hits and knocked in 1 run. Teegan McEnany was 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored twice. Keegan Schmitt had a hit, along with Kaleb Lamphier and Kaine Millard, who also knocked in a run.
Next Up
The Mustangs travel to South Tama on Thursday night for a doubleheader. On Friday night, the Vinton-Shellsburg baseball team will come to Independence for two games.