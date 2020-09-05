Four teams from the Indee Bass Club participated in the Iowa Bass Nation State Tournament on Sunday, August 23, on the Mississippi River near Marquette. They were among 30 teams from all across Iowa that participated in this year’s high school event.
The Indee Bass Club had three teams place in the top eight. Also, for the third year in a row, Independence had a team place in the top three, bringing home a trophy.
At the event, students fished in pairs (with an adult captain driving the boat) for eight hours.
Congratulations to all eight anglers and their captains:
- 3rd place: Jackson Toale/Dalton Hoover with Captain Andy Sommerfelt
- 7th place: Justin Schmadeke/Hunter Patton with Captain Eric Johnston
- 8th place: Cam Wilson/Zach Sidles with Captain Dave Wilson
- 25th place: Teegan McEnany/Caleb Weber with Captain Dave Martin