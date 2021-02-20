INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs boys will travel to Waterloo on Wednesday for the State Boys Bowling Tournament.
IHS Boy’s Bowling team is made of Boy’s from North Linn & E B school districts. Senior Alex Sturbaum, from NL has been the top dog for most of the year. Averages right at 200 per game. Sturbaum sually anchors the team in the Baker portion of the Bowling Meets. Brodi Wilson has had a nice year for us also. He is averaging 185 per game. Matthew Tudor, Nolan Reed,, Ethan Gonzalez, & Teegan Cross have been solid for us all year. Freshman Cameron Wilson & Garret Niedert have helped at the Varsity when needed. They both will help at the Varsity level in the upcoming years. “We had some nice wins early in the season.” Said Head Coach Todd Lamphier, “Against Vinton, Oelwein & Marion. Last 2 to 3 weeks you could see little things that the confidence with the Boy’s was growing.”