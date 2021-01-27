The Independence basketball teams had a home and away with Clear Creek-Amana last Friday night and Indee unfortunately came away with two hard fought losses to powerful CCA teams.
The Independence girls traveled to Clear Creek-Amana (11-3) in a rematch of a December 12th game won by the Clippers, 62-24. This time around was a completely different ballgame. The Mustangs battled the entire game and in the end, they lost by just 12 points; 45-33. Huge improvement for the girls who are getting better as the season goes on. Indee girls drop to 2-13 on the season.
Leading the way for the Mustangs was the inside presence of Madyson Ristvedt and Annie Johnson. Ristvedt had 11 points and Johnson added 10 points to go along with her 11 rebounds. A double-double for Johnson who continues to get better as the season wears on. Havanna Griffith had 4 points and Shanna Kleve dropped in 3 points. Allison Kleve and Samantha Ohrt both had 2 points, while Maddie Hunter made a free throw for 1 point.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 8 9 4 12 33
Mount Vernon 11 14 12 8 45
The Independence boys hosted the Clippers (9-3) on Friday night and the Mustangs drop a WaMaC battle, 81-59. This game was close in the first quarter and Indee actually had the ball and could have taken the lead at 16-14. The boys battled throughout, but this game got away from them in the second half, dropping the Mustangs to 6-7 on the season.
Jesse Ludwig and Daniel Brock led the way for Independence with 13 points each. .Cameron Ridder is starting to get hot again, scoring 10 points for the Mustangs. Alek Gruber and Sawyer Wendling added 6 points apiece, while Bryce Weber contributed with 5 points. Michael Kascel dropped in 4 points and Kobe Beatty had 2 points.
The Mustangs had a home and away with Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday that was canceled/postponed due to inclement weather. On Friday the Boys will be home against Vinton-Shellsburg, while the girls will travel to Vinton.