Indee Boys Basketball Team Picture

2019-2020 Independence Mustangs Varsity Boys Basketball Team

 Courtesy photo

INDEPENDENCE – With the 2019-2020 basketball season long gone and the Coronavirus affecting all sports, there would be no Award Banquet for the Independence boys basketball team.

Coach Chad Beatty was nice enough to bring me a copy of awards and year- end recap.

Freshman Team Awards/Recognition

Teammate of the Year

Garrett Donley

Ironman Award

Matthew Wieland

Offensive Player of the Year

Isaac Wilcox

Defensive Player of the Year

Wyatt Kresser

Most Improved Award

Cayne Schultz

Quintin Krogmann

Team Scrapper Award

Keegan Palmer

Varsity Roster

1/1 Kobe Beatty, JR 5-06

2/2 Cameron Ridder, JR 5-11

3/3 Jace O’Brien, JR 5-06

4/4 Kaleb Lamphier, SR 5-09

5/5 Ethan McCormick, SR 6-01

21/21 Logan Schmitt, SR 5-10

22/22 Brayden Holt, SR 6-02

23/23 Blake Bartz, SR 6-01

24/24 Ivan Soto, JR 5-07

25/25 Sam Gorman, JR 5-07

30/30 Sawyer Wendling, SO 6-01

31/31 Jared Jensen, SR 6-01

32/32 Keegan Schmitt, SO 5-08

32/32 Ryan Williams, JR 5-09

33/33 Bryce Weber, JR 6-00

34/34 Jack Rummel, SR 5-10

35/35 Tyler Osborne, JR 5-11

40/40 Michael Kascel, S 6-05

40/40 Jesse Ludwig, JR 5-11

42/42 Koby Donley, JR 6-01

Schedule

Home - 12/03/2019

Independence High School

vs. West Delaware 47-64

Home - 12/05/2019

Mount Mercy University

vs. Maquoketa 51-42

Home - 12/10/2019

Independence High School

vs. Solon 50-62

Away - 12/13/2019

Central DeWitt High School

at Central DeWitt 44-67

Home - 12/17/2019

Independence High School

vs. Clear Creek-Amana 45-56

Away - 12/20/2019

Williamsburg High School

at Williamsburg 36-51

Home - 01/03/2020

Independence High School

vs. Mount Vernon 44-74

Away - 01/04/2020

Oelwein High School

at Oelwein 65-54

Away - 01/07/2020

South Tama High School

at South Tama 56-36

Home - 01/13/2020

Independence High School

vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 75-66

Home - 01/20/2020

Independence High School

vs. Charles City 54-78

Away - 01/21/2020

Marion High School

at Marion 32-68

Away - 01/24/2020

Clear Creek Amana HS

at Clear Creek-Amana 46-74

Away - 01/28/2020

Vinton-Shellsburg HS

at Vinton-Shellsburg 42-48

Home - 01/31/2020

Independence High School

vs. Center Point-Urbana 26-54

Home - 02/04/2020

Independence High School

vs. Williamsburg 31-68

Away - 02/07/2020

Benton Community HS

at Benton 30-65

Home - 02/11/2020

Independence High School

vs. South Tama 71-55

Away - 02/14/2020

Beckman Catholic HS

at Beckman Catholic 36-66

Away - 02/18/2020

Center Point-Urbana HS

at CPU 16-61

Home - 02/20/2020

Independence High School

vs. Benton 47-69

Away - 02/24/2020

CPU

at CPU 29-59

AWARDS/HONORS/RECORDS SUMMARY

Academic All-Conference – Kaleb Lamphier, Jack Rummel, Logan Schmitt, Sam Gorman, Cameron Ridder

WaMaC West All-Conference Selections – Logan Schmitt: Honorable Mention & WaMaC Senior All-Star Game Selection

IBCA Academic All-District – Kaleb Lamphier, Logan Schmitt

IBCA Team First Award – Jack Rummel

Varsity Most Improved Award – Jace O’Brien

Notable Season & Career Records Accomplishments

‘18-’20 Ethan McCormick 7th All Time CAREER 3-point field goals (74)

‘17-’20 Logan Schmitt 10th All Time CAREER Rebounds (314)

‘17-’20 Logan Schmitt 10th All Time CAREER 3-point field goals (55)

WaMaC ’19-’20 Standings

Overall WaMaC Team Overall

Mount Vernon 17-2 22-3

Marion 15-4 19-5

Beckman 14-5 18-6

Clear Creek Amana 14-5 21-6

Central DeWitt 14-5 18-6

Center Point-Urbana 14-5 18-7

Williamsburg 13-6 16-7

Benton 7-12 8-14

Vinton-Shellsburg 6-13 8-14

Solon 6-13 7-15

West Delaware 6-13 6-16

Independence 4-15 5-17

Maquoketa 3-16 5-17

South Tama 0-18 0-22