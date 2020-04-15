INDEPENDENCE – With the 2019-2020 basketball season long gone and the Coronavirus affecting all sports, there would be no Award Banquet for the Independence boys basketball team.
Coach Chad Beatty was nice enough to bring me a copy of awards and year- end recap.
Freshman Team Awards/Recognition
Teammate of the Year
Garrett Donley
Ironman Award
Matthew Wieland
Offensive Player of the Year
Isaac Wilcox
Defensive Player of the Year
Wyatt Kresser
Most Improved Award
Cayne Schultz
Quintin Krogmann
Team Scrapper Award
Keegan Palmer
Varsity Roster
1/1 Kobe Beatty, JR 5-06
2/2 Cameron Ridder, JR 5-11
3/3 Jace O’Brien, JR 5-06
4/4 Kaleb Lamphier, SR 5-09
5/5 Ethan McCormick, SR 6-01
21/21 Logan Schmitt, SR 5-10
22/22 Brayden Holt, SR 6-02
23/23 Blake Bartz, SR 6-01
24/24 Ivan Soto, JR 5-07
25/25 Sam Gorman, JR 5-07
30/30 Sawyer Wendling, SO 6-01
31/31 Jared Jensen, SR 6-01
32/32 Keegan Schmitt, SO 5-08
32/32 Ryan Williams, JR 5-09
33/33 Bryce Weber, JR 6-00
34/34 Jack Rummel, SR 5-10
35/35 Tyler Osborne, JR 5-11
40/40 Michael Kascel, S 6-05
40/40 Jesse Ludwig, JR 5-11
42/42 Koby Donley, JR 6-01
Schedule
Home - 12/03/2019
Independence High School
vs. West Delaware 47-64
Home - 12/05/2019
Mount Mercy University
vs. Maquoketa 51-42
Home - 12/10/2019
Independence High School
vs. Solon 50-62
Away - 12/13/2019
Central DeWitt High School
at Central DeWitt 44-67
Home - 12/17/2019
Independence High School
vs. Clear Creek-Amana 45-56
Away - 12/20/2019
Williamsburg High School
at Williamsburg 36-51
Home - 01/03/2020
Independence High School
vs. Mount Vernon 44-74
Away - 01/04/2020
Oelwein High School
at Oelwein 65-54
Away - 01/07/2020
South Tama High School
at South Tama 56-36
Home - 01/13/2020
Independence High School
vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 75-66
Home - 01/20/2020
Independence High School
vs. Charles City 54-78
Away - 01/21/2020
Marion High School
at Marion 32-68
Away - 01/24/2020
Clear Creek Amana HS
at Clear Creek-Amana 46-74
Away - 01/28/2020
Vinton-Shellsburg HS
at Vinton-Shellsburg 42-48
Home - 01/31/2020
Independence High School
vs. Center Point-Urbana 26-54
Home - 02/04/2020
Independence High School
vs. Williamsburg 31-68
Away - 02/07/2020
Benton Community HS
at Benton 30-65
Home - 02/11/2020
Independence High School
vs. South Tama 71-55
Away - 02/14/2020
Beckman Catholic HS
at Beckman Catholic 36-66
Away - 02/18/2020
Center Point-Urbana HS
at CPU 16-61
Home - 02/20/2020
Independence High School
vs. Benton 47-69
Away - 02/24/2020
CPU
at CPU 29-59
AWARDS/HONORS/RECORDS SUMMARY
Academic All-Conference – Kaleb Lamphier, Jack Rummel, Logan Schmitt, Sam Gorman, Cameron Ridder
WaMaC West All-Conference Selections – Logan Schmitt: Honorable Mention & WaMaC Senior All-Star Game Selection
IBCA Academic All-District – Kaleb Lamphier, Logan Schmitt
IBCA Team First Award – Jack Rummel
Varsity Most Improved Award – Jace O’Brien
Notable Season & Career Records Accomplishments
‘18-’20 Ethan McCormick 7th All Time CAREER 3-point field goals (74)
‘17-’20 Logan Schmitt 10th All Time CAREER Rebounds (314)
‘17-’20 Logan Schmitt 10th All Time CAREER 3-point field goals (55)
WaMaC ’19-’20 Standings
Overall WaMaC Team Overall
Mount Vernon 17-2 22-3
Marion 15-4 19-5
Beckman 14-5 18-6
Clear Creek Amana 14-5 21-6
Central DeWitt 14-5 18-6
Center Point-Urbana 14-5 18-7
Williamsburg 13-6 16-7
Benton 7-12 8-14
Vinton-Shellsburg 6-13 8-14
Solon 6-13 7-15
West Delaware 6-13 6-16
Independence 4-15 5-17
Maquoketa 3-16 5-17
South Tama 0-18 0-22