Independence – The Mustang boys basketball team hosted Charles City (6-5) in a non-conference matchup Monday night, January 20, in the Independence gym. The Comets came away with the win, 78-54.
It was a very competitive game in the first quarter, and the Mustangs held an 11-8 lead with 2 minutes left in the frame, but Charles City scored the final 7 points of the period and lead 15-11 at the end of one.
In the second quarter, it was a different story. Head Coach Chad Beatty stated, “It was obvious from the start we weren’t locked in as our offensive and defensive spacing and rotations were not even close to par.”
Charles City used their size and quickness to create turnovers and bad shots. The Comets’ Bradley Andrews, a 6’6” senior, was a beast in the paint. Indee struggled to go inside with Andrews contesting every shot. He was also announcing his presence with authority, hammering down several monster dunks.
“I knew coming in that Charles City was a solid team and had a solid interior presence and are really well-coached, but we made them look far better than they are in my opinion,” said Beatty. By halftime, Charles City built a commanding 42-25 lead.
The third quarter wasn’t much better for the Mustangs. By the end of the period, the Comets held a 62-37 lead.
Coach Beatty reiterated, “Giving up a 27-point second quarter and a 20-point third quarter sums it up pretty easily. We looked like a team who hadn’t been in the gym in several days and went several steps back with our effort and defensive intensity. With five seniors starting, I wasn’t expecting that to happen. Unfortunately, it did.”
Beatty continued, “Us grabbing only 16 rebounds and our 22 turnovers led to several transition buckets for the Comets, and even when we would turn them over it seemed like we would quickly give it right back to them.”
Indee started hitting some shots in the final frame, outscoring Charles City 17-16. Logan Schmitt stepped up and competed again as he led both teams with 20 points, going 7 for 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free throw line, adding 3 rebounds and 3 steals.
But, with that said, it doesn’t get any easier for the Mustangs when they travel to Class 3A, second-ranked Marion (10-1) Tuesday night. (No stats were readily available at press time.) On Friday, January 24, the Mustangs travel to Clear Creek Amana (8-3). These are the first two of three road games in a row. This is going to be a tough stretch for Indee.
Coach Beatty concluded, “We have to regroup and get back at it quickly as we travel to Marion who is leading the WaMaC East and is currently ranked second in the state. I’m hoping we find our identity we established the past few weeks and it resurfaces so we can compete. It’s a long season, and I know we are better than what we showed vs. Charles City. I’m just hoping the kids can reset as well.”
No stats were readily available at press time.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Indee | 11 | 14 | 11 | 17 | — 54
Charles City | 15 | 27 | 20 | 16 | — 78