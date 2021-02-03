INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang boys’ basketball team could not overcome a slow start as Vinton-Shellsburg (7-8) built a 17-point halftime lead and held on to a 55-42 win over Independence on Friday night.
It was Senior Night, and the Independence Mustangs say goodbye to eight – Bryce Weber, Cameron Ridder, Tyler Osborne, Jace O’Brien, Sam Gorman, Jesse Ludwig, Koby Donley, and Kobe Beatty.
The Mustangs played well in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome, falling to 6-8 on the season.
“Slow start scoring the ball and low energy to begin the game,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty. “Even though we won the second half, we couldn’t overcome the poor second quarter.”
“Daniel Brock continues to improve day by day,” added Coach Beatty. “Kobe Beatty, Keegan Schmitt, and Sawyer Wendling stuffed the stat sheet in many important categories, and Kobe Beatty played with really high energy defensively the entire second half. Michael Kascel had a solid, aggressive second half as well.”
Individual Stats
Daniel Brock 12 points
Michael Kascel 11 points, 6 rebounds
Sawyer Wendling 8 points, 3 rebounds
Cameron Ridder 6 points
Keegan Schmitt 4 points, 7 rebounds
Kobe Beatty 1 point, 7 rebounds, 3 steals
Jesse Ludwig 3 rebounds
1 2 3 4 T
V-S 16 18 10 11 55
Indee 10 7 13 12 42
The Mustangs were at home on Tuesday night, hosting the Benton Bobcats (0-16). Stats were not readily available come press time. Independence will be traveling to Williamsburg (7-8) on Friday night.