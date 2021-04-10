Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee boys golf Sawyer and Spencer 041021

Indee's Sawyer Wendling and Spencer Campbell at a golf meet on April 6 against Oelwein. 

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang boys’ golf team hosted Oelwein on Tuesday night, and the Mustangs would win by the score of 176-241. 

“All in all, was pleased with last night’s performance,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn. “Been two years since we have had a meet and, at that point, the majority of the group had very little to no experience.”

On the varsity side, Coach Ruffcorn stated that he was very happy to see both Caden Larson and Kellen Howard bounce back and play well after a rough two opening holes for both.

“In a short practice season so far, the boys have come a long way since the first time outside hitting golf balls,” continued Coach Ruffcorn. “More improvement to go around the greens, but that will come.”

 On the JV side, Coach Ruffcorn acknowledged the play of his freshmen. “I was very happy with the play of Kaden Kremer and Colin Stoner coming in as freshmen,” added Coach Ruffcorn.  

“Predominately a very young group experience-wise at the high school level,” said Ruffcorn. “Have plenty to work on for short game, which will help lower scores. Quick season for us as tournament play is a little over a month away.”

VARSITY

Caden Larson                40

Kellen Howard              41

Alek Gruber                  46

Caleb Straw                  49

Spencer Campbell         52

Sawyer Wendling          52

JV

Colin Stoner                  54

Kaden Kremer               56

Jackson Wolf                 61

Seth Stacey                   68

Carson Rummel            69

Braxton Anderson         74

The Mustangs were back home on Thursday, hosting multiple teams at River Ridge Golf Course. Stats were not readily available come press time. 

