INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang boys’ golf team hosted Oelwein on Tuesday night, and the Mustangs would win by the score of 176-241.
“All in all, was pleased with last night’s performance,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn. “Been two years since we have had a meet and, at that point, the majority of the group had very little to no experience.”
On the varsity side, Coach Ruffcorn stated that he was very happy to see both Caden Larson and Kellen Howard bounce back and play well after a rough two opening holes for both.
“In a short practice season so far, the boys have come a long way since the first time outside hitting golf balls,” continued Coach Ruffcorn. “More improvement to go around the greens, but that will come.”
On the JV side, Coach Ruffcorn acknowledged the play of his freshmen. “I was very happy with the play of Kaden Kremer and Colin Stoner coming in as freshmen,” added Coach Ruffcorn.
“Predominately a very young group experience-wise at the high school level,” said Ruffcorn. “Have plenty to work on for short game, which will help lower scores. Quick season for us as tournament play is a little over a month away.”
VARSITY
Caden Larson 40
Kellen Howard 41
Alek Gruber 46
Caleb Straw 49
Spencer Campbell 52
Sawyer Wendling 52
JV
Colin Stoner 54
Kaden Kremer 56
Jackson Wolf 61
Seth Stacey 68
Carson Rummel 69
Braxton Anderson 74
The Mustangs were back home on Thursday, hosting multiple teams at River Ridge Golf Course. Stats were not readily available come press time.