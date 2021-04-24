INDEPENDENCE – The Independence boys’ soccer team hosted Williamsburg on Tuesday for a WaMaC matchup. The Mustangs took an early lead and never looked back, winning by a score of 3-0.
1 2 T
Independence 2 1 3
Williamsburg 0 0 0
No stats were available come press time, but I do know that Ryan Eddy and Jesse Ludwig had two of the three goals. Not sure about the third goal.
The Mustangs improve their record to 3-3 on the season and will be home on Monday, hosting the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (5-2).