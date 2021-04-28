Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN — The Independence Mustangs Boys Tennis team traveled to Oelwein for a non-conference

match on April 23. Even though the Mustangs would play their best tennis of the season, the

Huskies would come away with a hard fought 7-2 victory.

“Us coaches challenged the boys to compete smarter tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “I wasn’t happy with our focus or strategy last night in La Porte City. I feel the boys responded very well and put themselves into a position to win the meet tonight.”

This was a rematch of an April 13th matchup, which Oelwein would win 9-0. According to Coach Schmitz, this time the Mustangs had chances to win several matches in singles and doubles.

Leading the way for the Mustangs was #1 Singles player Nolan Reed. Reed won his Singles match over Spencer Logan and then teamed up with Hunter Johnson to win the #1 Doubles match 11-10 (9-7). “Nolan played some great tennis tonight. He is improving every night and has a lot of potential to become a very good player,” Coach Schmitz added.

Singles:

1.) Nolan Reed defeats Spencer Logan 10-4

2.) Hunter Johnson loses to Colton Roete 2-10

3.) Aiden Anderson loses to Westin Woodson 6-10

4.) Kaleb Penner loses to Ryan Mortenson 7-10

5.) Zach Jimmerson loses to Devin Pint 10-11 (2-7)

6.) Brandon Yoder loses to Austin Schoultz 5-10

Doubles:

1.) Reed/Johnson defeat Logan/Woodson 11-10 (9-7)

2.) Anderson/Penner lose to Roete/Mortenson 5-10

3.) Jimmerson/Yoder lose to Pint/Schoultz 5-10

The Mustangs were back on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Marion. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s paper.

