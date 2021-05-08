VS. STC
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence boys’ tennis team lost a close battle with visiting South Tama, 6-3, on April 29. The Mustangs lost five of six singles matches but, on a positive note, sophomore Nolan Reed would rebound from a 3-1 deficit to win 10-6.
“It was a warm but windy night out on the courts tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “South Tama played just a little more consistent tennis, and we committed way too many unforced errors.”
In doubles, the Mustangs would win their No. 1 and No. 2 matches and narrowly drop the No. 3 match.
“We played pretty well in doubles tonight,” added Coach Schmitz. “We changed up our lineup slightly tonight, as we teamed Nolan Reed with Aiden Anderson at #1 and Kaleb Penner was with Hunter Johnson tonight. Both teams played well together overall.”
Singles
1.) Nolan Reed defeats Austyn Ellenbecker 10-6
2.) Hunter Johnson loses to Kade Timm 6-10
3.) Aiden Anderson loses to Eric Henry 4-10
4.) Zach Jimmerson loses to Gavin Jimenez 6-10
5.) Kaleb Penner loses to Miles Zmolek 5-10
6.) Brandon Yoder loses to Wyatt Wacha 6-10
Doubles
1.) Reed/Anderson defeat Timm/Henry 10-8
2.) Johnson/Penner defeat Ellenbacker/Jimenez 10-6
3.) Jimmerson/Yoder lose to Zmolek/Wacha 8-10
VS. A-P
APLINGTON – The Independence boys’ tennis team traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg to face the Falcons. The Falcons would show why they are one of the top 1A teams in the state, handling the Mustangs, 9-0.
Aplington-Parkersburg features state singles champion Cam Luhring, who won the state 1A singles title as a sophomore. Now, as a senior, he is considered by many in the tennis scene as the top player in the state of Iowa in any class. Luhring is being recruited by many of the top tennis programs in the state.
“A-P is a very athletic team from top to bottom of their lineup,” said Mustang Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “Cam Luhring is an amazing player for them. They are a serious threat to win the state championship this year in 1A.”
Coach Schmitz acknowledged the play of his Mustangs, stating that the boys played aggressively and battled hard. The final score didn’t show it, but Coach Schmitz says that the boys played very well in many of the matches.
Singles
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Cam Luhring 0-10
2.) Hunter Johnson loses to Owen Thomas 0-10
3.) Aiden Anderson loses to Tate Neymeyer 0-10
4.) Zach Jimmerson loses to Cael Lupkes 0-10
5.) Kaleb Penner loses to Christian Hogstad 0-10
6.) Brandon Yoder loses to Zach Clausen 0-10
Doubles
1.) Reed/Anderson lose to Luhring/Lupkes 0-8
2.) Johnson/Penner lose to Neymeyer/Hogstad 0-8
3.) Jimmerson/Yoder lose to Thomas/Adam Muske 0-8
DECORAH – The Independence boys’ tennis team competed in the 2021 combined WaMaC/NEIC Conference Boys’ Tennis Tournament in Decorah on May 5. This was a makeup date from a rainout on May 3.
The host Decorah Vikings dominated play by crowning champions in five of the six singles matches, and all three doubles’ contests.
According to Coach Schmitz, Decorah has been a perennial state power in tennis for years, and this year’s team ranks right up there with some of their best.
“It was a great day to play tennis, and the boys competed hard throughout the day,” he said. “Freshman Brandon Yoder upset the #3 seed Donny Long of Marion in first round play.”
Yoder would go on to finish fourth overall to gain the Mustangs’ highest finish.
“Brandon continues to improve every time out on the court,” said Schmitz. “His court awareness and game strategy are making great strides.”
Champions: Decorah 53 points
Second place: Maquoketa 39 points
Third place: Waverly-Shell Rock 38 points
Fourth place: Marion 26 points
Fifth place: South Tama 14 points
Sixth place: Independence 10 points
Seventh Place: Oelwein 9 points
#1 Singles
Champion: Gabriel Anderson, Decorah
Independence: Nolan Reed fifth place
#2 Singles
Champion: Caden Branum, Decorah
Independence: Hunter Johnson seventh place
#3 Singles
Champion: Daniel Skrade, Decorah
Independence: Aiden Anderson seventh place
#4 Singles
Champion: Kaleb Whaley, Maquoketa
Independence: Zach Jimmerson sixth place
#5 Singles
Champion: Edwin Holyoake, Decorah
Independence: Kaleb Penner fifth place
#6 Singles
Champion: Luke Walter, Decorah
Independence: Brandon Yoder fourth place
#1 Doubles
Champions: Branum/Anderson, Decorah
Independence: Reed/Anderson sixth place
#2 Doubles
Champions: Hunter/Holyoake, Decorah
Independence: Johnson/Penner seventh place
#3 Doubles
Champions: Tapscott/Baker, Decorah
Independence: Jimmerson/Yoder sixth place
The Mustangs hosted Union on May 6 before getting ready for district singles/doubles competition in Dubuque on May 12.