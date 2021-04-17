INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team played host to a couple teams this week. On Tuesday, the Oelwein Huskies were in town and on Thursday the Mustangs hosted Waverly Shell Rock.
Vs. Oelwein
The Mustangs lost to Oelwein by the score of 9-0. “I continue to see improvement,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “but we just need to be able to finish out key points when we have opportunities to win a game.”
Hunter Johnson made his debut for the Mustangs. “It was good to get Hunter Johnson in the line-up,” added Coach Schmitz, “He has some nice potential but needs court time more then anything.”
Singles Play:
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Spencer Logan 5-10
2.) Aiden Anderson loses to Colton Roete 0-10
3.) Hunter Johnson loses to Ryan Mortenson 1-10
4.) Kaleb Penner loses to Westin Woodson 4-10
5.) Jaxon Latwesen loses to Austin Schoultz 1-10
6.) Andrew Ratchford loses to Devin Pint 1-10
Doubles Play:
1.) Reed/Johnson lose to Logan/Mortenson 5-10
2.) Anderson/Penner lose to Roete/Woodson 3-10
3.) Ryan DeBoer/Brandon Yoder lose to Schoultz/Pint 4-10
Vs. Waverly Shell Rock
On Thursday, the Mustangs played the Waverly Shell Rock Go-Hawks and came away with a hard fought 8-1 defeat.
The highlight of the evening was the comeback win for the #1 Doubles team of Nolan Reed & Hunter Johnson by the score of 10-6. The boys trailed 5-4, before storming back to win 6 of the next 7 sets.
“The guys played very well tonight, especially since it was only the 2nd time they had played together as a team,” added Coach Schmitz, “Our groundstrokes and overall game are definitely showing nice improvement.”
Over-all, Coach Schmitz seems very happy with the boys’ efforts. “I was happy with the way all the boys played tonight,” concluded Coach Schmitz, “We just need to continue to get better every time out. All their attitudes have been excellent.”
Singles Play:
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Brady Ramker 8-10
2.) Hunter Johnson loses to Isaac Becker 1-10
3.) Aidan Anderson loses to Mason Ellerbroek 3-10
4.) Kaleb Penner loses to Aidan Kelly 3-10
5.) Branden Yoder loses to Isaac Britt 1-10
6.) Ryan DeBoer loses to Kellen Pugh 2-10
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Hunter Johnson defeat Brady Remker/Aidan Kelly 10-6
2.) Aidan Anderson/Kaleb Penner lose to Isaac Becker/Mason Ellerbroek 1-10
3.) Branden Yoder/Zach Jimmerson lose to Isaac Britt/Kellen Pugh 1-10
The Mustangs drop to 0-5 on the season. The Mustangs will be back in action when they host South Tama next Monday night beginning at 4:00pm. The meet will be a rare Girl/Boy match-up vs South Tama. The South Tama courts are unplayable currently, causing the rare double home meet. The Girls match will have 3 courts as will the Boys meet.