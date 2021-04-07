MAQUOKETA — Independence traveled to Maquoketa on Monday night to open the 2021 Tennis season. It was a tough day for the Mustangs as they fall to the Cardinals, 9-0.
“It was a rough start of the year,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “The boys competed hard, but we need to develop more consistent ground strokes.”
It has been two years since the Mustangs have last seen the court in WaMaC competition and Coach Schmitz says they just need more time. “The boys just need more court time,” said Coach Schmitz, “We are very young and inexperienced right now.”
Singles:
1.) Daniel Brock loses to Daniel Coyle 4-10
2.) Nolan Reed loses to Brady Digman 4-10
3.) Aiden Andersen loses to Logan Skladzien 0-10
4.) Kaleb Penner loses to Kaleb Whaley 0-10
5.) Jaxon Latwesen loses to Grant Michel 0-10
6.) Andrew Ratchford loses to Brandon Skladzien. 1-10
Doubles:
1.) Brock/Reed lose to Coyle/Digman 4-10
2.) Anderson/Penner lose to L. Sklaadzien/Whaley. 0-10
3.) Latwesen/Ratchford lose to Michel/B. Skladzien 0-10
Next up for the Mustang boys, they traveled to Decorah on Tuesday. Look for the game analysis in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.