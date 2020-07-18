INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang softball team hosted the first round of Class 3A regional play Wednesday night when the Oelwein Huskies came to town. The Mustangs put together two big innings to win a closely contested game, 7-5.
Oelwein would strike first with 2 runs in the third on a pair hits and an error. But the Mustangs would answer in the bottom of the third with 4 runs of their own. Sophomore pitcher Shanna Kleve led off the inning with a double and, after a passed ball took Kleve to third, freshman leftfielder Dakota Whitman laid down a sacrifice bunt and the throw to first for the out brought in Kleve from third for the first run. Senior three-bagger Mary Puffett then singled and stole second base. Senior first baseman Allie Jo Zieser walked and, 2 wild pitches later, Puffett scored and Zieser was standing on third. Senior backstop Kenzie Fischels stepped into the box and promptly singled, driving in Zieser from third for the third run of the inning. Fischels then stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.
After another wild pitch, Fischels tried to score but was gunned down at the plate for the second out of the inning. Eighth grader Havanna Griffith walked, followed by another base on balls by Marleigh Louvar and Gabbi Good. This loaded the bases, and a wild pitch brought in Griffith from third base. Junior second baseman Brooke Beatty walked and Kleve struck out to end the inning. It was now 4-2, Mustangs.
Kleve went 3 up and 3 down in the top half of the fourth inning, and the Mustangs brought seven batters to the plate in their half of the fourth to score 3 more runs. Whitman walked and Puffett doubled to bring in Whitman with the first run of the inning. Zieser then singled to drive in Puffett and advanced to second on the throw. An errant throw from the centerfielder on a fly ball from Griffith brought Zieser home with the third run of the inning.
Oelwein would plate a couple of runs in the top of the fifth inning on four straight singles, shortening the gap, 7-4. The Huskies would tally another run in the seventh inning, but the Mustangs held on to a 7-5 win and advance to the next round. The Mustangs are now 11-13 on the year.
Mary Puffett led the way for the Mustangs with 3 hits in 3 at-bats, stealing 2 bases, scoring twice, and knocking in a run. Allie Jo Zieser added 2 hits in 3 at-bats, scoring 2 runs, stealing a base, and driving in a run.
On the upcoming game against Mount Vernon, Head Coach Jordon Pilcher commented, “We need to play our game and be loose and have fun. We will need to play solid defense for 7 innings and consistently put the ball in play. Like we have said all season, take it one pitch at a time and one inning at a time.”
The Mustangs traveled to Mount Vernon (18-4) Friday night to face the No. 5 ranked Mustangs of Mount Vernon. Stats were not readily available come press time. See full coverage in next weeks Bulletin Journal.