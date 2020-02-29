WATERLOO – The Independence girls bowling team finished fifth at the Iowa State Bowling Tournament Monday.
Coach Todd Lamphier stated, “We bowled well, just not well enough.”
Independence finished just 144 pins out of third place, which sounds like a lot, but as Coach Lamphier said, “Over 15 games of bowling, all that is getting one more spare per game.”
The bowling program took a big step forward with their performance at state. “Hopefully, this will be the standard moving forward for years to come,” added Coach Lamphier.
Top 6 Finishers
1st Place, Louisa Muscatine, 3,043 points,
2nd Place, Central DeWitt, 2,719 points
3rd Place, Charles City, 2,577 points
4th Place, Dubuque Wahlert, 2,437 points
5th Place, Independence, 2,434 points
6th Place, Harlan, 2,433 points
To date there are 47 1A schools that have bowling programs.
The Independence girls won a state title in 1982. At that time, bowling was not sanctioned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) or the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU). Until 2009, it was managed by the Iowa Bowling Proprietors Association. Scott Campbell, owner of Lucky Ten Lanes, was the driving force for the Independence team back then.
The team consists of one freshman, Cora Nabholz; one sophomore, Riley Campbell; and four juniors, Zoey Ratchford, Jaden Schwarting, Audrey Stephens, and Addie Nabholz. This was the first time for all these girls on this big of a stage, so this experience will benefit the team going into next year.
Coach Lamphier stated that five out of the six girls never bowled before until their freshman year. Riley Campbell has grown up around bowling her entire life, because her father and grandfather have been the owners/operators of Lucky Ten Lanes.
This is the first year for Lamphier as head coach. He was the assistant the past two years. He has more than 30 years of bowling experience.
Coach Lamphier said, “We had a good day...as a team. At that level, we needed a great day.”
In closing, Coach Lamphier stated, “Super proud of the progress they have made since being part of the IHS bowling program. Looking forward to next year already.”