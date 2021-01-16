Vs. CPU
CENTER POINT – Class 3A’s No. 4 Stormin’ Pointers’ girls’ basketball team (10-2) were not nice to their visitors on Tuesday night when the Mustangs came to town for a WaMaC Conference game. Center Point-Urbana (CPU) would win this one, 61-28.
For the second straight game, the Mustangs faced a high-powered ,highly ranked team. And for the second straight game, the girls came out aggressively and with a lot of energy.
“We told the girls that we wanted to play this game in 4-minute segments,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg. “With 3:39 left to play in the first quarter, the score was 5-4, CPU.”
Coach DeBerg also added that his girls played great half-court defense during that time, but unfortunately the turnovers started and CPU went on an 11-0 run to close out the quarter. At the start of the second quarter CPU went on a 9-0 run.
“They definitely showed why they are so highly rated,” added DeBerg.
Center Point-Urbana has had 10 consecutive winning seasons, five consecutive 20-win seasons (not counting this year), and two consecutive state tournament appearances with a state championship two seasons ago.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs played their best quarter of the year, outscoring the Stormin’ Pointers, 13-12.
Indee was only outscored 20-17 in the second half so, as Coach DeBerg said, “That’s something this young group needs to remember and build on as we go forward.”
The Mustangs showed some promise in the second half, and did a lot of good things, but turnovers continue to haunt these girls, and you aren’t going to beat too many teams by turning the ball over at a high rate.
“Once again, we felt that our half-court, man-to-man defense was very good,” continued DeBerg. “Our defense continues to improve, we just need to shore up our turnover ratio. We know we can’t turn the ball over 25-plus times a game and have a chance to knock off a quality opponent.”
Sophomore Madyson Ristvedt continues to get better as the season goes on. She had 12 points and 4 rebounds.
“Madyson did a nice job running the floor in the second half,” added DeBerg, “and Havana Griffith found her for four nice transition layups.”
Freshman Havanna Griffith added 5 points and 5 assists, while sophomore Marleigh Louvar dropped in 5 points. Junior Shanna Kleve scored 2 points and had 4 rebounds, and sophomore Annie Johnson contributed with 2 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds.
1 2 3 4 T
CPU 16 25 12 8 61
Indee 4 7 13 4 28
Vs. Marion
INDEPENDENCE – Perennial power the Marion Indians were in town on Thursday night for a WaMaC matchup. I don’t care that the Indee girls lost by 30 points. This has got to be the best “overall” game that these girls have played this year.
Turnovers were cut in half. I counted just 16 turnovers (and 3 of those were in the final 2 minutes when the bench players got to play). Taking care of the ball is so important, and the girls did that on Thursday night.
Now, Marion was “en fuego” from beyond the arc in the first half, making nine 3-pointers. The Mustangs had a lot of good looks at the basket, but could not get them to drop. A lot of bunnies missed, but with experience, this will get better.
The halftime score was 48-20, but in the second half, the Mustangs made some adjustments to cover the Indians on the perimeter and it seemed to work, because Marion only made three 3-pointers the rest of the game.
This game was even in the second half. Marion only outscored the Mustangs 26-24. Final score was 74-44.
Sophomore Annie Johnson with a good game, scoring a career-high 12 points. Sophomore Madyson Ristvedt, with another solid game, dropped in 10, while sophomore Marleigh Louvar had 7 points. Freshman Havanna Griffith added 5 points but, most of all, Havanna took care of the basketball. I don’t know how many turnovers she had, but it wasn’t that many. She’s the point guard, and she needs to take care of the basketball. Griffith was so much better against Marion. Junior Shanna Kleve and sophomore Bella Ressler each had 2 points.
I was very impressed with Maddie Hunter Thursday night. The junior point guard came off the bench for 6 points, but what impressed me was her dribble penetration. She was under control, driving around her defender, and penetrating the lane…and taking good shots. So many times you see a ballhandler just put their head down and drive, without a plan of what they’re going to do when they get there. Impressive performance, Maddie.
We all need to come to a realization (including myself) that this team is very young. Indee starts a freshman, three sophomores, and a junior, with very little varsity experience. They are going to make mistakes. They are learning how to play the game and doing this at the cost of getting whipped on a nightly basis. But as a parent told me, the girls need to take the small successes that they have and turn them into positive reinforcements. Small victories on the court…nice passes, good defense, nice shots, no turnovers…these are all small success stories that hopefully will turn into victories in the future. My advice is don’t worry about the score. Your game is the next possession. Worry about winning that.
Independence drops to 2-10 on the season. The girls were home against Benton Community (7-4) on Friday night. Stats will be available in next Wednesday’s paper. On Tuesday, they will travel to Mount Vernon (0-9).