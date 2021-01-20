INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs girls basketball team hosted the Benton Community Bobcats (8-4) last Friday night and the Bobcats left with a 61-26 win.
The Mustangs continue to improve with each game and Indee came out and played a great first quarter. Benton led 13-9 at the end of the first period, but Independence had a lot of great looks down low in the post, but missed a few opportunities and actually should have been leading this game after one.
Unfortunately, the Bobcats heated up in the second frame and out-scored the Mustangs 23-5. The turnover bug returned to the Mustangs, after a two game hiatus. Benton’s press caused a load of problems and the Mustang struggled to get into their half-court game. “We just never really seemed to get back into the game after that 2nd quarter.” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “Our hustle and effort were still present in the second half, but we were outscored 25 to 12.”
Leading the way for the Mustangs, sophomore Madyson Ristvedt scored 12 points and had 4 rebounds. Sophomore Annie Johnson added 8 points and 9 rebounds. Freshman Havanna Griffith contributed with 4 points and 4 assists, while sophomore Marleigh Louvar dropped in 2.
1 2 3 4 T
Benton 13 23 13 12 61
Indee 9 5 6 6 26
The Mustangs move to 2-11 on the season and traveled to Mount Vernon (0-11) on Tuesday. “This is a winnable game for us,” concluded Coach DeBerg, “and we’re going to have to play great offensively as Mount Vernon will really challenge us defensively.”
The girls will travel to Clear Creek-Amana (9-2) on Friday.