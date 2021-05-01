WAVERLY — The Independence girls golf team scored very well at Waverly Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday, but it just wasn’t enough as the Mustangs would lose a tight battle, 197-201.
Indee had two girls shoot a 48, which was only one stroke back of medalist McKenzie Weidler’s (Waverly-Shell Rock) 47. Delaney Martin and Cami Rubio led the Mustangs with 48’s, while Sophie Bertelli came in with a 49.
“A great day for golf, and our scores reflected that,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “We played some great golf tonight, shaving 15 strokes off our low score for the season.”
The Mustangs other scores were Mackenzie Good 56, Brynn Bonefas 58, Aly Meek 63
Indee JV: Michaela Reed 60, Koma Uematsu 70.
“Delaney is starting to show some good consistency,” added Coach Dinger, “and if we can continue to get good play out of the rest of the lineup like we did tonight we will be in great shape.”
Coach Dinger added that Cami, Sophie, and Mackenzie all shot season and career best rounds, along with Michaela in the JV meet.
Waverly-Shell Rock 197
Independence 201
Oelwein 251
In conclusion, Coach Dinger says, “The best thing is that even though the team was very pleased with how things went tonight, they know we still have lots of room for improvement; the fact that we are not satisfied and still motivated to get better bodes well for the rest of the season.”
The girls are 8-5 on the season and were back in action Thursday, traveling to Shellsburg (Wildcat Golf Course) to take on Vinton-Shellsburg. The girls hosted the Girls Varsity Invitational on Friday. Alburnett, Calamus Wheatland, Center Point-Urbana, Easton Valley, Marion, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Waverly-Shell Rock. Look for the results in next Wednesday’s paper.