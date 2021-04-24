WILLIAMSBURG – On Tuesday, April 20, the Independence girls’ soccer team lost to Williamsburg, 6-1. The team’s record falls to 2-4 on the season.
“We played well for the first 30 minutes with 0-0 at that point,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “and had our opportunities to put it in the net multiple times and just didn’t convert. From there the injury bug bit us and we couldn’t produce.”
Freshman Easten Miller scored the lone goal for the Mustangs. Her ninth goal of the season.
1 2 T
Independence 0 1 1
Williamsburg 3 3 6
The Mustangs traveled to Dubuque Senior (0-4) on Friday. Stats were not readily available come press time. The girls will be back in action on Tuesday, April 27, when they are on the road to Clear Creek-Amana (5-0).